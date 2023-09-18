The Daily Advertiser
Ex-Tumut-cop Paul Batista shares from the heart as Heart2Heart walk passes through Riverina

Andrew Mangelsdorf
September 19 2023
September 19 2023 - 8:30am
Ex-paramedic Billy Brooks is calling for changes to how emergency service workers are treated when they suffer work-related injuries. Picture by Madeline Begley
Ex-paramedic Billy Brooks is calling for changes to how emergency service workers are treated when they suffer work-related injuries. Picture by Madeline Begley

An ex-Riverina cop is calling for more support to emergency service workers as he passes through the region on a 3000-kilometre journey.

