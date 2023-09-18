Warm weather is likely to thank for an increase in the number of people who attended the Aggies Race Day on the weekend.
Murrumbidgee Turf Club (MTC) chief executive Jason Ferrario said more than 5000 people flocked through the gates this year, which was a 10 per cent increase on previous years.
"The MTC was greeted with a crowd of 5500 people, a 10 per cent increase to last year, and glorious weather," Mr Ferrario said.
"The MTC was delighted with the attendance and happy vibe of crowd.
"[We are] extremely grateful with the patience shown by patrons, racing stewards and participants during the almost two-hour delay prior to race one due to circumstances beyond our control."
