The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Military Manoeuver scores 2000 metre win at Wagga on Aggies day

MM
By Matt Malone
September 18 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Military Manoeuver, with Nick Heywood in the saddle, scores a strong win at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Saturday. Picture by Ash Smith
Military Manoeuver, with Nick Heywood in the saddle, scores a strong win at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Saturday. Picture by Ash Smith

MILITARY Manoeuver opened up an array of new opportunities by passing his staying test 'with flying colours' at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.