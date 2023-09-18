MILITARY Manoeuver opened up an array of new opportunities by passing his staying test 'with flying colours' at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Saturday.
Military Manoeuver ($6.50) won the first of what connections hope could be a few Wagga Stayers Series heats with victory in the Class One & Maiden Plate (2000m) on Aggies day.
A top Nick Heywood ride guided the five-year-old to just his second career victory at start 19.
After a maiden win over a mile at Queanbeyan last preparation, Military Manoeuver stepped up to 2000m for the first time on Saturday and opened up some doors in the process.
"We don't know where he'll get to as a stayer," trainer Doug Gorrel said.
"He's no champion over the shorter trips but that was his test on Saturday and he passed it with flying colours.
"He might be a handy enough stayer next prep maybe."
The stayers series at Wagga opens up a number of opportunities for middle-distance horses and Gorrel is keen to explore that.
"He should be competitive enough at that level," he said.
"He's not endowed with great natural talent but he tries hard.
"Thanks to a great ride, he was able to get into the race at the right time, having not spent much energy, it was good."
Gorrel was also happy to get another win with the five-year-old for breeder Simon Rosengren. Military Manoeuver is out of former Gary Colvin-trained mare Jesse's Miss, who won two races over 1200m.
"It was a bloody good result because one of my good mates bred him, Simon Rosengren," Gorrel explained.
"Simon's raced Jesse's Miss. She was a handy enough horse but had hoof problems from memory. So it was good to get a win."
Gorrel also praised Heywood for his winning ride. Military Manoeuver settled worse than midfield but was brought into the race with a strong run from the 600m mark.
"It was a 10 out of 10 ride. It was perfect," Gorrel said.
"He'll need that sort of luck, he'll need a good ride to win his races but I think he'll win a couple more for sure.
"Hopefully he kicks on as a stayer. He tries his guts out in his races, that's the main thing."
Gorrel went close to winning double later in the day when Asgarda ($2.70) stormed home for second behind Zourata ($1.90) in the Class One Handicap (1000m).
"If she jumps with them, she wins," Gorrell lamented.
"Kayla (Nisbet) said she just moved around in the gates as the lids opened. She's a nice horse, she'll be winning nice races."
Heywood and Holly Durnan shared riding honours with a winning double each.
It was a good day for Wagga trainers on their home track.
Russell Steiner scored with Russian Ransom ($10) in the opener, while Scott Spackman (He's My Warrior, $5), Gary Colvin (Nic's Hero, $4.40) and Darrell Burnet (Supido Beauty, $1.80) also enjoyed success.
Southern District racing moves to Corowa on Tuesday for a seven-race TAB card.
