A Wagga councillor has pressed pause on his controversial push to have a sex education book banned from the city's library.
Michael Henderson announced on Monday morning, just hours before the council meeting, he was temporarily withdrawing his notice of motion calling for Welcome to Sex to be removed from the library's physical and online collections.
Welcome to Sex, which was released in May by Dr Melissa Kang and Yumi Stynes, has been controversial because some readers have likened it to watching pornography, while others describe it as informative.
Councillor Henderson's controversial call to have the book removed has also been branded as risky to the city's reputation and more appropriate for discussion at the pub than in the council chambers by fellow councillors.
In his notice of motion to Monday's meeting, the councillor recommended the tome be removed from the collection and that Wagga City Council seek its reclassification.
He also called on the council to make representation to library associations at a state, national and international level, as well as the regulations board on the "inappropriateness of this book being in any children's section of public libraries".
Cr Henderson said the withdrawal of his motion, which was done due to a number of councillors and staff not being present at Monday night's meeting, would only be temporary.
"There will be, absolutely, a notice of motion on this subject brought forward by me and tabled at a future ordinary council meeting," he said.
Cr Henderson said there had been a lot of community interest and debate following his notice of motion.
"Lots of extra information has been forthcoming and supplied to me in the past couple of days, which appears to have only strengthened the case to remove this book altogether or from its current section from the regional library where the book is currently available," he said.
"As it is a sensitive subject and a serious one for the community, I believe we need to have more councillors present to vote on this major issue.
"With mayor Dallas Tout and the general manager Peter Thompson being away, Cr Georgie Davies being absentee and Cr Kendall being suspended for a month, I believe it is appropriate that this discussion take place when we have a full attendance of councillors and a general manager.
"I look forward to bringing it back at a later date to be put on the table."
Cr Henderson declined to take questions from the media during Monday morning's announcement.
Welcome to Sex is aimed at teenagers and gives plain and direct advice about sex, but has sparked outrage from various corners while at the same time being embraced by psychologists and parents.
The motion was prompted by "lots of representation from the community", including parents, and while Cr Henderson has not read the entire book he was was concerned about the sections he took in.
He said the book tells readers "how you can take nude photos of yourself ... and a few other sexual things".
Cr Dan Hayes labelled the call to have the book banned as "ridiculous".
"Councillor Henderson has said the book is a danger to children, so if he thinks the book needs to be banned why delay it?" Cr Hayes said. "His logic doesn't stack up.
"Waiting for councillors to get back shows a lack of understanding as to how the council works as we will be discussing an array of important issues at tonight's meeting."
Yass Valley councillors last month rejected a similar attempt to ban the book over its "pro-sex stance and judgmental treatment of those who value virginity". The proposal was voted down seven votes to two.
Charles Sturt University psychology lecturer Rachel Hogg welcomed the book during the wave of its backlash, saying it is a great educational resource for parents and kids.
""People who are concerned about providing sex education are fearful of what could happen if their kids are not educated, and people who are concerned are concerned about their children being provided with that education - particularly before they're ready," she said.
"I just want to say to parents, with the greatest respect, this book is a gift. Be glad you don't have to explain 69ers to your kids."
Major retailer Big W has stripped the book from shelves and moved sales to online only after staff members were abused over it.
"To keep our team and customers safe, the book is now available to customers online only."
