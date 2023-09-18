Big final term pushes Lake Albert over the line to win premiership

An outstanding final quarter effort has pushed Lake Albert to premiership success over CSU in the Wagga Hockey division one grand final on Saturday night.
After going down in the 2022 grand final, Lake Albert were hungry to complete their season on a high.
Captain Adam Boyd said it was a great game, and though they went into the final term down 2-1, he was confident they'd get the win.
Managing player workload to have fresh legs in the fourth quarter paid off well.
"We scored the first one in the first couple of minutes, and looked really good, then they got a couple, one in the second quarter and one in the third quarter," Boyd said.
"Myself and Chris (Ninness) half preserved ourselves in the third, so we could go extra hard in the fourth, and we scored with about four minutes to go to get ahead, and defended it from there.
"Obviously we were still trying pretty hard, with us playing a whole game of the high intensity stuff, it was just about a bit of game management."
Speaking to the team ahead of the final term, Boyd said he felt they had been the dominant side throughout the day, and knew if they were patient, they would be rewarded.
"I thought we had battled well and were probably the better team throughout the whole game, they just weren't going in.
"We were defending really well, so we said going into the fourth do more of the same, and the goals will come.
"We had a fair few short corners in that second and third quarter that we didn't capitalise on, so it was the story of keep doing what we're doing and they'll go in."
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
Leading at the final whistle, the premiers weren't safe to breathe out yet, with CSU awarded a penalty shot, with the potential to equalise.
Boyd said it took half an hour to get his breath back after the shot was saved.
"They had a couple of penalty corners after the siren to try and win it," Boyd said.
"I was running out on them and when it went out and not in the goal, it felt unreal, it took me half an hour to get my breath back, I was absolutely cooked."
Awarded the best on ground medal, Boyd said his performance felt good, flagging it as his best this season.
"I felt I had my best game all year, I marked up against Lachlan Cope who is an ACT and NSW representative player, and I thought I marked up on him really well," he said.
"He sort of did less, and I did more, and that was the difference."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.