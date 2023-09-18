IT IS one of the city's most popular sporting events and on Sunday Wagga's annual fun run will celebrate its 50th year.
Organisers of the Lake Run and Ride have plenty of special celebrations plan for the 50th running of the event.
With over 800 participants expected to take part again on Sunday, Wagga Lake Run and Ride president Phil Roy believes this year's edition shapes to be one of the best yet.
"We are very excited to be hosting the 50th event this year, with free participant giveaways, live music, sponsor promotions, the familiar 10km and 5km courses through the streets of Lake Albert, Kooringal and around the lake, with food and drink for participants back at the finish area at Apex Park Lake Albert," Roy said.
This year's edition will again feature options for walkers, runners and cyclists.
Cyclists are to assemble at 9.15am for 9:30am start. Runners and walkers have the options of 5km or 10km events.
The 10km event gets underway at 10am, while those in the 5km are asked to assemble at 10.15am for a 10.30am start.
Registration is free and can be done at www.lakerunride.com/ with entries closing at 4pm on Saturday, September 23.
Committee member and long-time participant Peter Fitzpatrick described the importance of the event focusing on community participation, health and wellbeing and active lifestyles.
"The real value of the event is that anyone can come and join in a walk, ride or run for free and enjoy a morning of healthy activity," Fitzpatrick said.
The event has been going since 1972. It was originally titled the Wagga City to Lake and then briefly enjoyed a name change to Wagga Lake to Lagoon Fun Run.
The original Wagga City to Lake was a 9km event starting at the council chambers, running down the main street, across the highway and then down Lake Albert Road out to Apex Park.
From 2006 the course changed direction, starting at Apex Park and heading up Lake Albert Road, down Copland Street, along Marshalls Creek before finishing 9.5km later along Tarcutta Street to the Civic Theatre.
The current start and finish at Apex Park began in 2013, with changes to the event name and the addition of both 10km and 5km courses in the following years.
