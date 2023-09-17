Tolland learn from game in heat, first round loss ahead of grand final berth

They've played every week to get there, but Tolland has earned their spot in the Leonard Cup grand final against Hanwood next weekend.
A shaky start didn't hold the Wolves back from a 3-0 win over Junee on Sunday at Temora, though it's an issue they'll be hoping to stamp out in next weekend's game.
Playing in one of the hottest time slots of the day, Wolves centre back Vanessa Angel said the heat was definitely felt on field.
"It was pretty hot honestly, but it was a good experience before next week," Angel said.
"You play the whole season more or less in winter but come finals you're running around in the heat, so it's good to experience.
"Overall, it was a really good game from us and honestly for them.
"We knew that they would be really tough, really physical, and really hungry for it, so we had to make sure that we were prepared and meeting that energy and that level of play."
Injured centre Lizzie Read said it was a typical start for Tolland, who are a self-confessed mentality team.
"It's always a mind game for us, we struggle, until we're one ahead we're hesitant," Read said.
"We're panicked and then as soon as we're one goal ahead, everyone settles, we start to get balls to feet, it looks a lot better, so once we were ahead we had two more goals come through and everyone was more relaxed."
Looking ahead to next weekend's grand final, the duo are excited to be back in the biggest game of the year.
Having faced their opponents Hanwood just last weekend, they are hopeful to build on the fresh experience against the reigning premiers.
"Finals footy is always difficult and any little gaps or uncontested balls are going to lead to opportunities for the other team, especially with a team as good as Hanwood, we need to be more aware of that and try to get up early, then setting our structure right," Read said.
"Stay composed as well, even last week we proved we can still come back if we're down, it's fine, we keep fighting, keep working together and make it work," Angel added.
"Last week was really good, the high goal scoring was really positive for us, we were able to look at it and clean up a bit ourselves, and hopefully try and shut down their goal scoring opportunities, and work on what worked for us and build from that."
No strangers to finals football, the duo are looking forward to soaking in the festivities of the week.
"We've done it a couple times but every time it's new, new people who have never done it before, so it's always a really exciting week leading up to it," Angel said.
Watching from the sidelines late in the season, Read said the grand final berth is a well deserved reward for the team.
"It's nice that all the effort from the girls and all the wins through the year have been rewarded and that's the best way to finish the year, regardless of the outcome, it just goes to show how much hard work everyone's put in, so you always enjoy it," she said.
Tolland play Hanwood in the Leonard Cup grand final on Sunday.
