Huge first half sets Wolves up for grand final berth

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated September 17 2023 - 9:16pm, first published 8:00pm
Tolland have earned their spot in the 2023 Pascoe Cup grand final in stunning fashion with a 4-3 win over Lake Albert in Temora on Sunday.

