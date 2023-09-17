Huge first half sets Wolves up for grand final berth

Tolland have earned their spot in the 2023 Pascoe Cup grand final in stunning fashion with a 4-3 win over Lake Albert in Temora on Sunday.
Within the first three minutes both teams looked as though they would score, but it was Wolves coach Daniel Okot who found the back of the net first in the game.
A scramble in front of goal, Lake Albert called for offside but the referees ruled Okot on, and the goal stood.
From then the Wolves were on fire, a scary side once they hit their stride, and just a few minutes later got a second to pull ahead 2-0.
An outstanding cross into the box to Jacob Ochieng late in the first half sealed the deal, as he head it through over Robert Fry to continue the fairy tale run.
Frustrations began to appear across the pitch as Lake Albert pushed for more, but a relentless Tolland went into half-time with a 4-1 lead.
Stamina, and an improved second half performance from the Sharks, meant the boys in blue couldn't add to their margin, but in fact had it threatened right to the final whistle.
Lake Albert took the field in the second half and looked far more determined, but as the game wore on and panic set in, shots were fired from everywhere, with little pay off.
A missed penalty halfway through the half was redeemed two minutes later when Sharks got past Wolves keeper Eli Abbas, taking the score to 4-3.
Fifteen minutes wasn't long enough for the Sharks, and though they looked stronger in the second half, they couldn't force an equaliser.
With a grand final-like atmosphere at the game, Okot said the win was a special one.
"I'm very exhausted, very stressed, but it was good, I'm so proud of the boys," Okot said.
"That first half, it was literally our mentality that got us through, we put in a good first half, everybody played well.
"The heat affected us a bit, everybody dropped off a bit but that first half was good, and we tried to do that in the second half, but Lake Albert came out to play."
Admitting stress levels were rising as Sharks fired the ball at goal late in the second half, Okot said he could feel the change in intensity on the field.
"You could tell how hungry they were, just with the sheer numbers they were sending down front," he said.
"It was good to see the boys kept to their training, stay composed with all that pressure coming at them, I think they handled it pretty well, Lake Albert are a good side, so we did a good job."
Anticipating the game would be anything other than ordinary, after Tolland's two women's sides won earlier in the day, Okot said the men were determined not to be the only ones to lose.
"I had a feeling it would be a big game," he said.
"We even addressed it in our half-time huddle, because we knew they want to be in the grand final as well, and obviously they wanted to come out hard, and they did.
"The boys played with desperation, we fought for each other and it did feel like a grand final."
A huge team effort, Okot said it was Abbas who made the biggest difference for the side, with a great game in goal.
"I'd have to say Juma [Eli Abbas] today, our goal keeper, he saved some good goals, saved a penalty, did some really good distribution and on a narrow pitch that's very hard," Okot said.
"I think he did well, and kept us in the game."
Tolland will play Hanwood in the Pascoe Cup grand final in Wagga on Sunday.
