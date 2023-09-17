A strong crowd packed out Equex Centre for Group Nine grand final day on Sunday.
While last year's grand final day was wet and windy, conditions 12 months later were the exact opposite with bright sunny conditions welcoming those in attendance.
Group Nine president Andrew Hinchcliffe was thrilled with the weather conditions and said that he couldn't have asked for a better day.
"Yeah it's amazing," Hinchcliffe said.
"I couldn't have ordered a better day from a weather perspective, yeah it was pretty hot but it was a great day.
"There was a really good crowd turnout and some really good results, some really even games and it was just an amazing day."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
There was a great crowd in attendance early on in the day for the Sullivan Cup grand final between Young and Kangaroos and that continued to build as the day progressed.
Hinchcliffe was really pleased with the total crowd turnout and believed that the gate was just shy of the $30,000 mark.
"Yeah it was a huge crowd," he said.
"I think it was close to $30,000 so that's really good for the group and it looks like we've made a fair bit of money on streaming today too which is awesome.
"It's great to see the rugby league community out there following footy and having a fat day."
Young had a successful grand final day with both their Sullivan Cup and reserve grade sides winning their respective grand finals while Southcity were crowned Weissel Cup premiers.
Temora were too good for Kangaroos in the league tag grand final while Tumut overcame Kangaroos late in the contest to be crowned group nine premiers for 2023.
Hinchcliffe said it was fantastic to see so many clubs involved on grand final day and congratulated Tumut on their group nine premiership victory.
"Yeah it's amazing and we got a range of winners today," he said.
"Congratulations to Tumut, they've been a really solid team all year and they were good enough to get the job done today."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.