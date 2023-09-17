Drivers have been warned of changed traffic conditions on various sections of the Sturt Highway east of Wagga as road resurfacing work gets under way.
Work will be carried out along various sections of the highway, between Tasman Road and highway's junction with the Hume Highway, to repair the road surface.
The repairs will be carried out between 7am and 5pm on weekdays and between 7am and 2pm on Saturdays as required, from Tuesday, September 19 until Friday, November 17, weather permitting.
Single lane closures, traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h will be in place during work hours. The speed limit will range from 60 km/h to 80 km/h outside work hours.
Traffic controllers will assist over size over mass vehicles through the work area.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, follow the directions of signs and traffic control and allow an extra five minutes of travel time.
Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.
Meanwhile, traffic changes will also be in place on the Olympic Highway between Albury and Wagga this week as 60,000 attendees are expected to make their way to the Henty Machinery Field Days.
Changed traffic conditions will be in place between 7am and 5.30pm from Tuesday, September 19 to Thursday, September 21.
Heavy traffic and delays are expected throughout the day with peak periods being 7am to 10am and 3pm to 5.30pm.
Stop/slow traffic control will be in place on the Olympic Highway at Sladen Street to assist with access to the event. A reduced speed limit of 60 km/h will be in place on Henty-Cookardinia Road.
Local road closures in Henty will be in place to assist with traffic management. Resident access will be maintained during closures.
Motorists should allow up to 20 minutes additional travel time and plan their journey, noting that an alternative route may save them time. Non-event traffic is advised to avoid the area.
Over size over mass vehicles are advised to avoid the Olympic Highway between the Hume Highway and Sturt Highway during the event.
Motorists are advised to follow the direction of traffic control.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
