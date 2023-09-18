The Daily Advertiser
Statue erected at Wagga's Victory Memorial Gardens to remember Light Horse servicemen

Updated September 18 2023 - 6:15pm, first published 2:15pm
Wagga commemorated Riverina light horsemen deployed overseas more than 120 years ago during a special unveiling of a memorial statue in the Victory Memorial Gardens on Sunday.

