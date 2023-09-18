Wagga commemorated Riverina light horsemen deployed overseas more than 120 years ago during a special unveiling of a memorial statue in the Victory Memorial Gardens on Sunday.
The unveiling of the statue is the first of two stages, with a plaque installation to follow.
Light horse memorial Riverina and Southwest Slopes committee spokesperson Alan Lanyon, who played a pivotal role in the occasion, said the erection of the statue has been years in the making.
The project cost about $280,000, including $150,000 from the federal government's Saluting Their Service grant program and a further $50,000 from Wagga City Council.
"It was a very well attended event, we would have had a couple of hundred people there," Mr Lanyon said.
"The most interesting attendee we had was the granddaughter of late light horsemen Harry Chauvel."
Mr Lanyon said the statue was a very diverse piece of art that draws in great attention.
"It's an eye-catching piece of art," he said.
"The feedback we have had has been very positive."
Mr Lanyon said he hopes the memorial will serve as a "permanent reminder" of their service throughout Australian history, including the Boer War and WWI.
"The next stage will be the installation of a plaque with all of the names we can source of the light horsemen from across the Riverina and the South West Slopes," he said.
When looking at the statue, Mr Lanyon hopes it sparks an appreciation for those who served their country.
"My great uncle served in the seventh light horse and he was taken off his horse and killed in Gallipoli," he said.
