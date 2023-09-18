The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events
Opinion

Wheeler's wisdom: Voice proposal lacks detail and could divide Australia

By Keith Wheeler
Updated September 19 2023 - 7:11am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Albanese's Voice proposal deliberately lacks detail. The Voice's loudest advocates expect more than Albanese is offering. It could divide Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.