"Don't go making decisions about us without us."
That's the message First Nations Cootamundra man Pete Beath wants to get across ahead of next month's Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum.
On Sunday, Mr Beath joined more than 100 other people for a walk from the Wiradjuri Reserve to Wagga Beach, via Fitzmaurice Street, to show support for the Voice to Parliament's 'yes' campaign.
"For me, I've always been a strong advocate for my mob," he said.
"I worked for The Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Commission before it was de-funded by the Howard government and then I worked on the establishment of what became the First Nations Public Administration Conference before that was de-funded by the government.
"The concept of having a voice in Parliament would make all of the difference in the world."
Mr Beath is determined to see the government open its arms to the First Nations people - and he is not alone.
"It's fantastic to see so many Indigenous and non-Indigenous people from the community supporting the 'Yes' campaign," he said.
Mr Beath also pleaded for First Nations people to be included in government decisions.
"Don't go making decisions about us without asking us," he said.
"It's an advisory body and the government is asking for our help and advice and we want to be able to give that to them."
Riverina for Yes member Peita Vincent said all members of the community were urged to take part in the display of unity.
"Yes is a people-powered campaign, with more than 30,000 volunteers across the country turning up each week to give their time to letter-boxing, door-knocking and having important conversations with loved ones about why the Voice matters," she said.
"As the referendum gets closer, now is the time to come together and show support."
The Riverina for Yes group has more than 120 supporters from across age groups, cultural backgrounds political persuasions, and many more local people putting their hands up for 'Yes' events.
The Voice to Parliament referendum will be held on Saturday, October 14.
Early voting will begin in Wagga on October 3.
The Australian Electoral Commission has urged all Australian citizens 18 years and older to enrol to vote, or check or update their details, ahead of the enrolment deadline at 8pm on Monday, September 18.
