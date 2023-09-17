The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Riverina residents show support for Yes Campaign during Wagga walk

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated September 17 2023 - 4:08pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
First Nations Cootamundra man Pete Beath joined more than one hundred residents in a walk on Sunday down Wagga's main street in a bid to show their support for the Yes Campaign. Picture by Ash Smith
First Nations Cootamundra man Pete Beath joined more than one hundred residents in a walk on Sunday down Wagga's main street in a bid to show their support for the Yes Campaign. Picture by Ash Smith

"Don't go making decisions about us without us."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.