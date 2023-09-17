Proud and pooped; Bruce wins tag best on ground medal

It was a long and hot game for those out on field but that didn't stop Temora's Kate Bruce from running her heart out in Temora's premiership win on Sunday.
After missing last year's grand final due to an ACL tear, Bruce was thrilled just to have made it back again this year.
Proud of her side's efforts against minor premiers Kangaroos, she didn't feel she'd had her best game and was surprised to hear her name called out.
"I was pretty surprised by my award, Emily Perrot is the pinnacle of our game, McKenna Henman has had an outstanding season, Hayley Lomax jumps into the middle whenever she can," Bruce said.
"We've got some real fire all over the park which I think a lot of teams underestimated."
Exhausted following the game, Bruce was thrilled to have come out of the game winners, quietly confident before the game.
"I'm pooped but over the moon with our girls efforts," Bruce said.
"I'm really proud, we've got some really young girls, at the end of last season we lost a lot of girls to babies and life, so we picked up a number of young girls, and to see them play the way they played today was incredible.
"I was really really excited for today, a lot of our younger girls, they have been in grand finals, but to be in seniors and play a grand final straight up I think they were quite nervous, but I was quietly confident."
Dragons coach Courtney McCrone said Bruce's medal was well deserved after a season of dedication and leadership from the team stalwart.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.