High vegetation areas across Wagga will be the main concern as the weather heats up, prompting calls for people to prepare their homes and to have a fire action plan.
The danger warning from the NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) came as the Lake Albert Fire Brigade opened its shed to the public at the weekend and temperatures climbed into the mid-to-high 20s.
People were invited to talk with local firefighters during Sunday's event and equip themselves with all the knowledge needed to prepare for the looming fire season.
Lake Albert Fire Brigade captain Matt Billingham said grass fires would be the main concern for the RFS crews across Wagga in coming months.
"Grass fires will be a concern because of the weather conditions," Mr Billingham said.
"Because of how quick they are, they can be relatively dangerous."
The RFS has begun undertaking hazard reduction burns at areas of concern around Wagga, including one recently at the Pomingalarna Reserve, and will continue to undertake such operations.
"Wagga is surrounded by farmland and a lot of unkempt paddocks with over grown grass, so there will be a strong focus on that," Mr Billingham said.
Other areas of concern, where there is a high volume of vegetation, are Willans Hill and Rawlings Park.
"If anything were to kick-off in any of the areas of concern it could be really dangerous," Mr Billingham said.
While RFS crews will be doing their bit to prepare for the fire season, Mr Billingham has urged residents to do the same by preparing their properties.
Preparations include clearing out gutters, maintaining vegetation, and cutting down branches and clearing bushes, as well as ensuring plans are in place for what to do if there is a fire.
Mr Billingham said the fire danger period would likely begin on November 1 this year as normal, but residents should look out for days in which there is high humidity and strong winds.
The temperature is expected to hit 31 degrees in Wagga on Monday, with a top of 37 degrees forecast at Hay, as a blast of early-season heat is felt across the Riverina.
The mercury reached 28 degrees in Wagga on Friday and 26 on Saturday.
Residents are urged to visit the NSW Rural Fire Service website for information on how to put together action plans.
