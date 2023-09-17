A loved late Riverina mother heavily involved in the motorsport world received the ultimate honour on Saturday when a $11,500 donation was made to the Riverina Cancer Care Centre on her behalf.
Kosciuszko Automotive Monaro Stages Rally secretary Debbie Quirk passed away in June after being diagnosed two months earlier with a rare form of uterine cancer.
The rally is put on by the Light Car Club of Canberra each year to raise funds for a charity of choice, with Ms Quirk and fellow club member Kim Winks the power-house duo making the event come to fruition.
When the club learnt of Ms Quirk's diagnosis, they decided this year the funds from the rally would go to Riverina Cancer Care Centre.
"When Debbie was diagnosed with cancer we thought the way to give her some sunshine in her dreary day would be to organise the rally for her because it takes a lot of work," Ms Winks said.
"We thought we would give her a goal to work towards but unfortunately her ending was much faster than anyone expected."
The Cancer Care Foundation in Wagga had shown support to Ms Quirk and her family.
Ms Winks said Ms Quirk was a "beautiful" lady, so honouring her was never in question.
"In my eyes she was an inspiration," she said.
For daughter Lisa Quirk and her family, the gesture left a warmth in their hearts during a time that has been incredibly hard for them all.
"It meant a lot to our family," she said.
"Our mother never had the opportunity to go through much treatment with them but the money goes towards the drug and research trials and to support the patients who may not be able to afford those treatments.
"To be able to raise that much money, I can't put it into words.
"She would be stoked, she would be over the moon - not just with how much was raised, but that it was done by her event."
Strong, outspoken and with a fierce focus on everyone else is how Miss Quirk described her mother, with whom she had been extremely close.
A heartbroken Miss Quirk has urged people to keep on top of their health checks as she works to prevent others from going through the loss she is facing.
"Mum had a rare form of uterine cancer, which through the journey we learnt often goes diagnosed until the very late stages as the symptoms are often attributed to something else like weight loss and lower back pain," she said.
"Mum's cancer wasn't discovered until her tumour was the size of a 20-week-old pregnancy.
"It was exactly two months - that was her cancer journey.
"I just want to raise awareness. Don't go unchecked."
