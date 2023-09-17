The Daily Advertiser
Riverina mum honoured by Monaro Stages Rally donation to Cancer Care Wagga

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
September 17 2023 - 7:00pm
Late Riverina mother and grandmother Debbie Quirk's granddaughter Layla Quirk, 11, and daughter Lisa Quirk with Cancer Care Foundation COO Luke McPherson and Monaro Stages Rally Organiser Kim Winks. Picture by Ash Smith
Late Riverina mother and grandmother Debbie Quirk's granddaughter Layla Quirk, 11, and daughter Lisa Quirk with Cancer Care Foundation COO Luke McPherson and Monaro Stages Rally Organiser Kim Winks. Picture by Ash Smith

A loved late Riverina mother heavily involved in the motorsport world received the ultimate honour on Saturday when a $11,500 donation was made to the Riverina Cancer Care Centre on her behalf.

