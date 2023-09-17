The Daily Advertiser
Two dead, one in hospital after ute rollover on private property at Reids Flat

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated September 17 2023 - 3:48pm, first published 3:00pm
Ute rollover at Reids Flat south of Cowra leaves two dead and one in hospital. File picture
Two people are dead and another has been flown to hospital after a ute rolled on private property in the Hilltops region.

