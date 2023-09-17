Two people are dead and another has been flown to hospital after a ute rolled on private property in the Hilltops region.
Emergency services were called to the property at Reids Flat, northeast of Young and south of Wyangala Dam, about 10pm on Saturday, September 16.
Three people were in the vehicle when it rolled, with the two passengers dying at the scene before emergency services arrived.
The driver of the ute was a man believed to be in his mid-60s.
The driver was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries and airlifted to the Orange Health Service.
The two passengers are yet to be formally identified.
