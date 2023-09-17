Back-to-back premierships for rebuilt Temora

The sides have been neck and neck all season, but it was clear from early on that Temora were out to win their second consecutive premiership.
In a game that was nearly stolen from them in the dying minutes, Temora finished 10-8 victors over the minor premiers Wagga Kangaroos.
Coach Courtney McCrone said it was an amazing feeling to get the win in a game that had her heart rate right up.
With just a minute on the clock, Kangaroos had possession just ten from the try line, but impeccable defence ultimately won the Dragons the game.
"The heart was going very hard," McCrone said.
"Full credit to our girls, that chase was incredible, she took that catch really well, and they did really well to track her down.
"It was great defence, there you go, defence wins games."
Ultimately it was a 33rd minute penalty goal from Emily Perrot that won the Dragons the game, with the Dragons unable to score a try in the second half.
McCrone said the side has improved consistently throughout the season, hitting their peak at the right time of the year.
Proud of their efforts in what was a rebuilding season, after losing players to pregnancy and injury, she said it was a well deserved premiership.
"I'm feeling relieved after that really close game, but proud, so proud of these girls," she said.
"There's so many young girls in our team that have really stepped up and improved in that last month, they've grown in confidence and it's really nice to see them come together and get the win.
"We're very fortunate that they've turned it on at the right time of the year.
"It's pretty important in a season to try and get them firing at the right time."
Quietly confident coming into the game after a 12-point win over Kangaroos in the major semi, McCrone said she knew they had it in them if they played their own brand of footy.
"I knew that we were capable of winning the game if we played our best game, but I also know they're a really fit and strong team as well," she said.
"It was always going to be a tight match and a good challenge."
With strong performances across the field from the Dragons, there was plenty of choice for best on ground.
Ultimately Kate Bruce was awarded the medal, after a full game running in the middle in the heat.
"Our whole middle doesn't really sub, and that's a really huge effort, so I'm glad someone else noticed the effort they put in," McCrone said.
"KB brings so much confidence and positivity, and she's really encouraging to our young ones, so I'm glad she got that today."
