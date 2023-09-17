The Daily Advertisersport
Home/Sport/Group 9
Photos

Back-to-back premierships for rebuilt Temora

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated September 17 2023 - 2:40pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The sides have been neck and neck all season, but it was clear from early on that Temora were out to win their second consecutive premiership.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.