Late try hands Southcity thrilling Weissel Cup grand final win

The bounce of the ball proved to be the difference in a tight Weissel Cup grand final.
Little had separated Southcity and Young all season and the biggest game of the year was no different at Equex Centre on Sunday.
However a Malakai Morris bomb with three minutes to play broke the deadlock.
The kick sat up perfectly for the Bulls second rower to score his second try of the game and hand his team a 22-16 victory.
Morris was shocked by how things unfolded.
"It's a bit surreal and I'm just proud of the boys and the effort they put in," Morris said.
"I was just thinking we're going to have to defend the set.
"It was the best feeling I've ever had."
Morris was named a deserved winner of the John Hobby Medal for his efforts.
Young got off to a perfect start when Noah Dal Molin crashed over after four minutes.
However Southcity hit back as fullback Detroy McGregor turned defence into attack with a long range try from a kick return.
The Bulls then hit the front for the first time when Morris scored his first with nine minutes left in the first half.
Southcity took a 10-6 lead into the break before Zakaia Lewis capitalised off a Bulls mistake to put Young back into the lead seven minutes into the second stanza.
Seven minutes later the lead changed again as Opey Ayedero crossed out wide for Southcity.
Young scored off another Southcity mistake as Lucas Cayfe crossed with 11 left to play.
The Cherrypickers earned a repeat set but couldn't capitalise.
Instead Southcity levelled things through a Clarrie Harris penalty goal with four minutes left.
Extra time was looming before Morris put up a bomb that landed 11 metres out from the line and bounced right back for the chasing Bulls.
Morris raced away to score.
Southcity were able to take the restart before a second Harris penalty goal after the siren sealed their victory.
Coach Brent Snowden thought the thrilling win was the ideal reward for the group after a couple of disappointing finishes.
"It was a really good reward for all the hard work the boys have put in," Snowden said.
"It's sort of been three years coming as we've been just there but not quite making it in the last two years.
"In the 16s year it was COVID then last year a couple of injuries struck but this year we had a good run to get the trophy."
Snowden was impressed with how Morris stepped up when his side needed it.
"It was literally the bounce of the ball," he said.
"It just took a bloke to stand up and do his job.
"Malakai just backed himself and jumped in there.
"Kicking himself and then regathering just shows the effort.
"That was in the 56th minute, it's about 30 degrees so it would have been that hot, so to come up with a play like that is crazy."
