This is despite the fact that the Transport for NSW had this to say about these crossings: "Pedestrian crossings are one of the safest ways to cross the road. They are a necessity for road safety. They provide pedestrians an opportunity to cross the road at a leisurely pace. There is no need to scramble across to avoid approaching traffic. Used appropriately, they can only improve safety for all those using the crossings. Especially the young, the old, and the infirm. Always use pedestrian crossings. If there isn't one, it's risky to cross."