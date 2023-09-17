As a founding member of the Riverina Regional Library and a life member of the NSW State Libraries Association, I am alarmed and disgusted by a Wagga councillor's attempt to impose censorship on our city library.
The choice of what is held in the city's collection is, and should be, entirely in the hands of the professionals who manage this valuable service.
Attempts to impose censorship could have ramifications beyond the city's reputation; it could even result in funding decisions at upper levels of library funding.
It could even could give rise to what comes next, public book burnings? Perhaps attempts to censor your newspaper?
Censorship is very common in totalitarian regimes - we should not go down that path.
In a country with compulsory voting we sure like stifling debate so that people can't hear from either side before they vote unless it is from a paid source from their media megaphone of choice.
Poppy Vandermark wearing a 'Yes' badge in the Miss Wagga Wagga [Little pin, big trouble: Pageant contestant 'silenced' over Voice badge", The Daily Advertiser September 9] quest tears at the fabric of our society because of what exactly?
The Miss Wagga Wagga Quest is just one of many (oh so many) organisations in Wagga that say the referendum is "political" so it can't be seen or talked about.
As Australians, we tutt tutt at Russia, China and North Korea and their fascism/communism/dictatorships but how far off them are we, if wearing a badge which promotes the person's point of view is going to tip people over the edge?
We say we live in a great democracy but we need to nurture it not hide it away. As Winston Churchill said "Democracy is the worst form of government except for all the others". In Wagga I am increasingly pessimistic about that exchange of ideas. We have seen what has happened in the United States but that is a path we can easily follow if political discussion is subdued.
Well done to Poppy on standing up for her convictions. It is unfortunate that the committee for Miss Wagga Wagga Quest sees leadership in terms of sitting back quietly and being told what to do and not showing your true self. Your stance says to me that you are a young leader that your peers should admire.
Gundagai is a unique little town in many respects.
Not only is it associated with the Dog on the Tuckerbox there are many other tourist attractions including the Museum, the Marble Masterpiece, the heritage-listed railway station, and the list goes on and on.
However, there is another stand-out tourist attraction in Gundagai that doesn't gain much publicity.
Yes, I'm talking about Gundagai's Sheridan Street, which is our main street. It is arguably one of the widest and longest main streets in country NSW.
You may well ask what is so remarkable about that? Well, unfortunately, according to research, it is the only such street that doesn't have a single pedestrian crossing!
Despite 1400 of our citizens petitioning our local council, the Cootamundra-Gundagai Regional Council, to have the crossings replaced that were there prior to the street's upgrade, all efforts so far have fallen on deaf ears.
This is despite the fact that the Transport for NSW had this to say about these crossings: "Pedestrian crossings are one of the safest ways to cross the road. They are a necessity for road safety. They provide pedestrians an opportunity to cross the road at a leisurely pace. There is no need to scramble across to avoid approaching traffic. Used appropriately, they can only improve safety for all those using the crossings. Especially the young, the old, and the infirm. Always use pedestrian crossings. If there isn't one, it's risky to cross."
Yet, despite the undeniable safety value of these crossings, our local council and the local traffic committee have so far failed to provide answers as to why they won't accede to the vast majority of our citizens' request to reinstall "one of the safest ways to cross the road". And it must be noted that council has designated Sheridan Street as a "high activity area".
Council's reluctance to even talk about the crossings can be put down to two reasons - they are either ignorant or arrogant. Or perhaps, a bit of both? I liken them to the three blind mice - they hear nothing, they see nothing, and they do nothing!
And all this nonsense has come about because of Gundagai's disastrous forced merger with Cootamundra.
As things currently stand, we can only wait until the council elections to come around in September next year. We live in hope.
