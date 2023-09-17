The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser letters: Alarm and disgust over Welcome to Sex book ban, Wagga library censorship

By Letters
September 18 2023 - 4:30am
Mary Kidson says she is alarmed and disgusted by Wagga councillor Mick Henderson's attempt to impose censorship on the Wagga library through a call to ban the Welcome to Sex book.
As a founding member of the Riverina Regional Library and a life member of the NSW State Libraries Association, I am alarmed and disgusted by a Wagga councillor's attempt to impose censorship on our city library.

