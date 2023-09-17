Young capped off a great season by defeating Kangaroos 28-6 in a fiery Sullivan Cup grand final at Equex Centre.
A brawl in the final minute of the game saw Cherrypickers' pair Drew Edwards and Jesse Jewitt sent from the field while they were joined by Kangaroos' halfback Benjamin Thornton who was also given his marching orders.
Young co-coach Beau Elsley was super proud of his side's performance and said a lot of hard work had set them up perfectly for the decider.
"Yeah I'm very happy," Elsley said.
"The boys have been working hard all year and we've been training three nights a week since February.
"Just working hard and I couldn't be any prouder of all those boys today.
"They went out there and just got the job done."
Cherrypickers centre Caleb Schiller got Young off to a perfect start crossing over in the third minute and with Cooper Smith successful with his conversion they raced out to a 6-0 lead.
After a couple of great defensive efforts the Cherrypickers had their second try of the contest 15 minutes later when Lachlan Bradley crossed over.
Kangaroos however hit back through Zac Connolly just before halftime to head to the sheds down 12-6.
Hardy Glover crossed over in the corner early in the second half to further extend the Cherrypickers' lead while Kangaroos' five-eighth Mason Mescia was injured while attempting to stop Glover.
There was roughly a 20-minute pause in proceedings while an ambulance arrived to take Mescia to hospital.
After the break it was the Cherrypickers who had all the momentum as Glover crossed over for his second to give Young a 20-6 lead.
Eight minutes later Cherrypickers' second-rower Lucas Moloney was the beneficiary of a turnover and crossed over under the posts to put Young ahead 24-6.
Smith kicked his third conversion to extend their lead out to 26-6 and then converted a straight forward penalty minutes later to seal a 28-6 victory for Young.
Despite eventually winning 28-6, Elsley believed the scoreboard didn't really reflect how close the contest was between the two sides.
"Yeah it was very tough," he said.
"We had to work very hard and we were lucky we got that good start which helps and we were able to get on top from there.
"That try right on halftime didn't help us but they come out of the sheds and reacted.
"I just hope the young fella that went in the ambulance was alright."
The Cherrypickers' momentum was halted while an ambulance was called to transfer Mescia to hospital and Elsley was glad to see his side come out of the break and score a further two tries.
"Yeah that was good," he said.
"It was good to get the effort up just after that long break and just get back into what we do, just continue on with our structure and finish it off and get the job done."
Young lost to Kangaroos in the major semi-final a fortnight ago and had to do it the hard way after defeating Cootamundra 24-10 in the preliminary final last weekend.
Elsey said the harder path potentially proved beneficial as they got a lot of confidence out of their win against the Bulldogs.
"As a few people said to me the hard way is probably sometimes the best way to go," he said.
"You are battle hardened and last week we got back to our really best footy and it showed today.
"We were still there and still doing what we do best."
Glover was named best on ground after a grand final double and Elsey was super impressed with the way the fullback performed.
"He's been outstanding all year," he said.
"He was with the Raiders earlier in the year and then he's just brought the confidence back from there.
"He's just continued it on but there was 19 other blokes there on that field and I couldn't be happier or prouder of each and every single one of them."
