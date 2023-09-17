The Daily Advertiser
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
September 17 2023 - 1:40pm
Luke and Michael Mazzocchi embrace following the Bulldogs' drought-breaking premiership win at Narrandera Sportsground. Picture by Les Smith
Outgoing Turvey Park coach Michael Mazzocchi finished his three-year tenure at the Bulldogs in the best possible way as he was able to celebrate a drought-breaking premiership win alongside his son Luke.

