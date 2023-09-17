Outgoing Turvey Park coach Michael Mazzocchi finished his three-year tenure at the Bulldogs in the best possible way as he was able to celebrate a drought-breaking premiership win alongside his son Luke.
Mazzocchi admitted that he was very emotional when the final siren blew at Narrandera Sportsground and said it felt great to be able to share the occasion with his son.
"You never know how you are going to react as a coach because you are not involved in the game as such," Mazzocchi said.
"You're on the sidelines and you're removed from it and this is the first time I've really been on a first grade premiership where I haven't actually been out there on the field.
"I didn't know how I'd react and I was really emotional when that siren went.
"Then to embrace Luke and all the hard work and I know the hard work he's done as an individual to get his football to this level.
"He really wanted to grab this opportunity and the amount of work he's done is just a credit to him.
"To see that reward come today and to be his dad and to be there and share it with him is really emotional and something I'll never forget."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Mazzocchi announced in the lead-up to the finals series that this would be his last season as senior coach and he agreed that it was the perfect way for him to step down from his post.
"You couldn't ask for anything more," he said.
"I'll love this place forever now and I really do look forward to being around the club going forward.
"If I can help out in anyway, I'll be there waving the goal sticks or doing the umpiring in the seconds or whatever you do as a dad, I've never known that.
"It's great and I'm just super proud that I could deliver that back to the committee and the club and after 21 years we can now say we are premiers so I'm just rapt for them."
There was plenty of supporters donned out in red, white and blue at Narrandera Sportsground and Mazzocchi said it was so pleasing to see the celebration of supporters who have stuck by the club through thick and thin.
"The noise here today for us was incredible," he said.
"I couldn't believe the support we had and I got a bit of a feeling of it over the last couple of days when I had so many messages and phone calls.
"I had all these Weidemann's and Turvey Park people that were really wishing us well and I thought jeez we've got a lot of support behind us.
"When that final siren rang to see everyone run on that ground it's unbelievable and you forget how many people love the club.
"You get involved in those 21 players during the year but there's also a huge amount of supporters that love Turvey Park which is great."
While there was plenty of emotion and celebration following the Bulldogs transformation from battlers to premiers, Mazzocchi was hopeful the club now carried on their dominance into the future.
"We've just got to make sure now that this transfers," he said.
"I always said it when we get this team to the top we can stay here for three or four years with that age demographic.
"I just really hope that all the players and everyone sticks fat and we now want to make Turvey Park a powerhouse in the RFL.
"We don't want to be a one year wonder, we've got the standards and we know how it's done.
"The players have been here and they've got a taste for it so I would really like this club now to be at the top for the next three to four years."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.