The large room was full, people stood outside and dozens watched online as family and friends said goodbye to Wodonga father, Shawn Walsh, on Friday, September 15.
Mr Walsh, 38, who died in a workplace incident at Barellan on August 30, was remembered for his "legendary work ethic", his love of fishing and hunting and the adventures he shared with his children.
Mr Walsh's three young daughters and his stepson were among those who presented tributes during the service at The Lincoln.
Celebrant Tony Egan noted those present had come to mourn their partner, father, brother or relative, good mate or to show support to the family.
"Whatever the reason is, we are all united here today to remember the life of Shawn Walsh," he said.
