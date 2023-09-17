Passersby have rushed to help two travellers get out of their overturned caravan-towing car following a crash on a Riverina highway.
Emergency services were called to the scene of the rollover on the Mid Western Highway at Rankins Springs about 1.25pm on Friday.
NSW Ambulance Murrumbidgee Irrigation Area duty operations manager Markus Zarins said initial reports indicated two people were trapped inside an overturned car that had been towing a caravan.
Inspector Zarins said three paramedic crews - from Griffith, Hillston and West Wyalong - responded to the crash, along with police and firefighters, as well as State Emergency Service personnel from Griffith.
"Upon arrival it was discovered that both of the car occupants were out of the vehicle after being removed via the front windscreen by bystanders and RFS," he said.
"One male and one female, both in their 70s, were found to have sustained minor injuries."
Neither of the car occupants required transported to hospital, but the car and caravan were both extensively damaged.
