The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Passersby help travellers from wreck after car towing caravan crashes on Mid Western Highway near Rankins Springs.

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated September 17 2023 - 1:48pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The scene of the crash, involving a car towing a caravan, on the Mid Western Highway near Rankins Springs on Friday, September 15. Passersby and RFS volunteers helped free a man and a woman, both aged in their 70s, from the car via the front windscreen. Picture supplied
The scene of the crash, involving a car towing a caravan, on the Mid Western Highway near Rankins Springs on Friday, September 15. Passersby and RFS volunteers helped free a man and a woman, both aged in their 70s, from the car via the front windscreen. Picture supplied

Passersby have rushed to help two travellers get out of their overturned caravan-towing car following a crash on a Riverina highway.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.