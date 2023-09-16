The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Bulldogs captain Josh Ashcroft was lost for words after the Bulldogs ended their 21-year premiership drought

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
September 17 2023 - 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Mazzocchi and Josh Ashcroft hold aloft the premiership cup after the Bulldogs defeated Griffith in the Riverina League grand final. Picture by Les Smith
Michael Mazzocchi and Josh Ashcroft hold aloft the premiership cup after the Bulldogs defeated Griffith in the Riverina League grand final. Picture by Les Smith

Turvey Park premiership winning captain Josh Ashcroft was left lost for words after the Bulldogs ended their 21-year premiership drought at Narrandera Sportsground.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.