Turvey Park premiership winning captain Josh Ashcroft was left lost for words after the Bulldogs ended their 21-year premiership drought at Narrandera Sportsground.
Taking on the captaincy role at the Bulldogs for the first time this season, Ashcroft admitted that premiership winning captain is a title he liked the sound of.
"I could get used to hearing that," Ashcroft said.
"It's excellent.
"Sensational, I'm lost for words to be honest.
"It's sensational."
Ashcroft has seen the club go through some of their toughest times and said that it was just fantastic to see the Bulldogs back on top of the RFL after nearly having to close the doors permanently roughly eight years ago.
"To be honest looking back in 2015 the club was down on their knees and they were all but folded," he said.
"To see what we've done with the rebuild, Mick Mazzocchi come in with a three year plan and that was to get to the end in three years and we've done that.
"Credit to him as he's put in the structures and the game plan and everything like that and all the boys have bought in.
"They've just played their roles and done their bit and we've got the chocolates so it's excellent."
The Bulldogs' resurgence has been off the back of youth and it was some of the younger players who stood up in the biggest game of the year with Luke Fellows and Ethan Weidemann both having excellent games for Turvey Park.
They weren't the only ones however and Ashcroft said he was immensely proud of how the Bulldogs' youngsters stood up on the grand final stage.
"There's too many people to name, they just all stood up," he said.
"The last day in September when it all counts, we've left our best game to last and that's when you've got to do it.
"We just got in, we built momentum last week with that comeback victory and we brought it in today.
"We were full of confidence and I'm just so proud of the boys and so proud of the club it's just tremendous."
One of the stars for the Bulldogs was Josh's brother Brad who finished with an impressive haul of five goals.
Brad had entered the game under a little bit of an injury cloud after suffering a hip injury in the semi-final loss to the Griffith and Josh revealed that his younger brother wasn't firing on all cylinders.
"Brad was tremendous today," he said.
"The scary thing is and I don't want to pump him up too much but he was at about 70 per cent today.
"He's got a bad hip injury at the moment so he was nursing that and he's come through and he took his moments today and that's what footy is about.
"Footy is about little moments in games and if you can win those little moments that's when you get the success off the back of it.
"He's done really well and I'm proud of him."
Ashcroft said it was good to repay those who have dedicated so many hours of work at the Bulldogs this season and noted that no one deserves this success more than Mazzocchi.
"I'm just bloody proud of the club and all the sponsors and everyone that puts in all the hard work and the hours," he said.
"Mick Mazzocchi deserves this, he's a tremendous coach and he's the best I've ever seen.
"There's not a stone unturned just so many hours and so much work that he does.
"He bloody deserves this."
