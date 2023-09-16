Young Turvey Park midfielder Luke Fellows has capped off an incredible season with a best-on-ground performance in the Bulldogs' grand final win.
Fellows narrowly edged out Griffith's Alex Page to claim the Hutchins medal while Bulldogs teammates Ethan Weidemann and Brad Ashcroft also received votes.
It was roughly 12 months ago that Fellows made the tough decision to turn down state league offers and recommit to the Bulldogs for a further season and he admitted it's a decision that he's very glad he made.
"It's unreal," Fellows said.
"I sat down with Zoc (Michael Mazzocchi) and he said what do you reckon mate, one more year and give it a red hot crack.
"We've got the team behind us and if you stay one more I reckon we can do it and just from then everything has been up.
"The whole club has got behind us and it's been unreal."
Although they finished as minor premiers, the Bulldogs run into the grand final was far from easy as they were overrun by the Swans in the second semi-final.
They then pulled off a miraculous comeback in the third and fourth quarters last weekend to run over the top of Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong to set up a rematch against the Swans.
Although going down by 21 points a fortnight ago, Fellows said he was always confident the Bulldogs could bounce back and get the job done in the grand final.
"Yeah last week it was a big grind and we put everything on the line to get over Ganmain," he said.
"That was a huge fight, sore bodies and we knew we had to recover during the week and I'm just so proud of the boys for getting up for the game.
"Just focusing and getting the job done."
In addition to his huge amount of on-ball work, Fellows has hit the scoreboard on a regular basis this season and had kicked 18 goals heading into the grand final.
He was able to add two to his season tally in the decider kicking goals in both the first and third quarters.
Fellows said it was nice to kick a couple of grand final goals but said the reason they won by the margin they did was because every player did what was asked of them.
"Yeah I got a couple," he said.
"But I think we won by five goals because everyone played their role and I think that's the best we've played all year."
Fellows has enjoyed a superb season for the Bulldogs and just last week finished third in the Jim Quinn Medal only four votes behind winner Jock Cornell from Wagga Tigers.
He admitted that it was pretty special to cap off the season with a best on ground medal in the premiership win.
"Yeah it's pretty unreal," he said.
"I just thank the club for getting behind me, all the boys just everything."
Fellows had a somewhat disrupted 2022 season as he juggled representative commitments and only managed the nine games for the Bulldogs at the back end of year.
With all of those commitments pushed to the side this season, Fellows believed he was able to build a lot more chemistry with his teammates.
"The year away just focusing on Turvey I think that really helped me settle in round the boys," he said.
"It helped me get that chemistry going at training and training twice a week I think that really went a long way."
As for what's next for the talented young midfielder, Fellows said there would be some more clarity regarding his plans for next season in the coming weeks.
"There's a couple of plans going on behind the scenes," he said.
"But I just wanted to put that behind me, focus on this and celebrate then we'll get to that in a couple of weeks."
Medal voting
Vote card one
3 Luke Fellows (Turvey Park)
2 Ethan Weidemann (Turvey Park)
1 Alex Page (Griffith)
Vote card two
3 Luke Fellows (Turvey Park)
2 Alex Page (Griffith)
1 Brad Ashcroft (Turvey Park)
Vote card three
3 Brad Ashcroft (Turvey Park)
2 Alex Page (Griffith)
1 Ethan Weidemann (Turvey Park)
