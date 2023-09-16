The Daily Advertiser
Young Turvey Park midfielder Luke Fellows has capped off an incredible season with a best-on-ground performance

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
September 16 2023 - 9:40pm
Turvey Park midfielder Luke Fellows was awarded the Hutchins medal for best on ground after a stellar performance in the Bulldogs' premiership win. Picture by Les Smith
Turvey Park midfielder Luke Fellows was awarded the Hutchins medal for best on ground after a stellar performance in the Bulldogs' premiership win. Picture by Les Smith

Young Turvey Park midfielder Luke Fellows has capped off an incredible season with a best-on-ground performance in the Bulldogs' grand final win.

