No fairy tale end for Griffith, but the future looks bright

It was a disappointing end to the year for Griffith Swans after an 18-goal loss to Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes in the Riverina League A grade grand final on Saturday.
Coach Joh Munro said the Swans were beaten by the better team on the day, but she's proud of what her team has achieved all the same.
"Yeah, disappointed, we went in today with the full intent and belief that we could win it," Munro said.
"I think because we've been in good form pretty much since the first Coolamon loss in the finals, we really regrouped and we've had some good performances the last three weeks so we came in not confident but with the belief we could do it.
"We were just outplayed today, that's disappointing but full credit to Mango, their finals experience shone through a little bit and when they got on top of us we couldn't quite climb our way out.
"It was a good game, we gave our everything."
With just two players on the side having previous grand final experience, Munro said the game was an important lesson for the team.
Optimistic this season is just the start of many more good ones to come, she said the improvement she's witnessed has been thrilling.
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
"I am proud of my A grade team for how far they've developed and grown and improved," she said.
"It would have been nice to finish that with the fairy tale but we knew that Mango have been the benchmark all year, they're a quality side, they play really good quality netball. and today they outplayed us well and truly.
"It was a tough game, but it is what it is.
"We're very lucky, we've got a young group and this loss, as much as it hurts today, it's actually really valuable experience for them, to be able to play in a grand final, feel that extra intensity, and know what it takes now."
Munro said she's hopeful to draw on this experience next year, and hopes that finals will be less overwhelming now the team has had a run through them.
Though unable to get the A grade premiership, the club did win both the B and C grade competitions, and Munro said that should be celebrated.
Reflecting well on the depth at the club, she's confidence the future is bright.
"We're really happy, we got the C and the B premierships, and we're happy about that," she said.
"It's been a really good year."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.