The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

No fairy tale end for Griffith, but the future looks bright

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated September 16 2023 - 6:50pm, first published 6:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Griffith playing coach Joh Munro was disappointed to lose this year's grand final, but said it's experience they can take into next season. Picture by Ash Smith
Griffith playing coach Joh Munro was disappointed to lose this year's grand final, but said it's experience they can take into next season. Picture by Ash Smith

It was a disappointing end to the year for Griffith Swans after an 18-goal loss to Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes in the Riverina League A grade grand final on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.