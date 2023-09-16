The Daily Advertiser
Reynoldson awarded best on court in A grade grand final

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated September 16 2023 - 6:44pm, first published 6:30pm
Ash Reynoldson was awarded the best on court medal for her performance in the 2023 Riverina League A grade grand final. Picture supplied
Ash Reynoldson was awarded the best on court medal for her performance in the 2023 Riverina League A grade grand final. Picture supplied

She came flying through air left, right and centre, has one of the most dangerous defensive three in the competition, and was justly rewarded for her work with the best on court medal in Saturday's Riverina League A grade grand final.

