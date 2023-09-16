Reynoldson awarded best on court in A grade grand final

She came flying through air left, right and centre, has one of the most dangerous defensive three in the competition, and was justly rewarded for her work with the best on court medal in Saturday's Riverina League A grade grand final.
Ash Reynoldson has been a key figure in Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes' defence all season and she didn't falter in the Goannas premiership win on Saturday.
The goal keeper said it was a shock to get the medal, but she couldn't be prouder of her teammates efforts.
"It was such a good game, coming up against Joh [Munro] who got the league best and fairest, it's such a privilege," Reynoldson said.
"The game felt a lot closer than it was, Griffith brought the intensity right from the very beginning to the very end, but so did we.
"It was a very well matched game."
Playing in the circle alongside team co-coach Shannan Cohalan, Reynoldson is a forced to be reckoned with.
Cohalan said it's an honour to take the court with her.
"It was very well deserved, she had an absolute blinder today," she said.
"Her ability to read the play and take intercepts from other players, and the biggest grin that she gets when she gets those turnovers, it is so well deserved."
With a huge crowd out at the courts for Mangoplah, Reynoldson said it's exciting to hear the support for her team.
"Everyone is so supportive and to come off court and know everyone is behind us, it was just so nice," she said.
