Riverina League grand final live coverage

It's Riverina League grand final and you can keep up to date with The Daily Advertiser's live updates.
Turvey Park are involved in all three football grand finals.
The Bulldogs take on Griffith in the first grade grand final after some late heroics to book their place last week.
Turvey Park also face Coolamon in the reserve grade grand final while the football action kicks off at Narrandera Sportsground with Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes up against the Bulldogs in the under 17.5s.
First bounce is at 9.30am with first grade at 2.45pm.
There's going to be plenty of action on the netball court as well.
Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes take on Griffith in the A grade grand final.
The Goannas are also in action in A reserve against Wagga Tigers.
In B grade Griffith plays Turvey Park, the C grade grand final sees the Swans take on Coolamon.
The action starts at 9am with Turvey Park taking on Wagga Tigers in the under 17s.
Follow all the action.
