Group Nine coaches are expecting a Tumut victory on grand final on Sunday.
Three of the four rival coaches who responded to The Daily Advertiser believe the Blues will get the better of the Kangaroos on Sunday.
Junee coach Damion Fraser was the only one who bucked the trend by going with the Wagga club.
He has Kangaroos winning by 12 points.
Blues front rower Jacob Sturt was the popular pick to take out the John Hill Medal after being selected by both Gundagai co-coach Derek Hay as well as Young captain-coach Nick Cornish.
Group Nine coaches predictions
Nick Cornish (Young) - Tumut by four points. John Hill Medal: Jacob Sturt
Kyle McCarthy (Southcity) - Tumut by 12 points. John Hill Medal: Michael Fenn
Derek Hay (Gundagai) - Tumut by 30 points. John Hill Medal: Jacob Sturt
Damion Fraser (Junee) - Kangaroos by 13 points. John Hill Medal: James Smart
