The margin of victory was far from worrying Blake Micallef after an early double at Riverina Paceway.
After Call Me Dragon held on to win by a half, Tapanga Miss won by an even smaller margin.
After being purchased for the stable at last year's yearling sales, Micallef was pleased to see the two-year-old filly deliver.
"She's a fine little thing and has been a work in progress but we finally cracked it with her," Micallef said.
"Tyler Schiller bought her alongside my partner Mel and his partner Alex and we've always thought she would be an honest little thing and the more we race her and the more she learns the better she is getting.
"It's a pleasing result to get the bonus with her and get her first win.
"We will look at the drawing board and see whether we keep her in for the Breeders Challenge or skip it and give her a fresh up and let her develop."
Tapanga Miss just held off Donnie Mac to win by a half head.
After leading throughout, Micallef was pleased to see her keep fighting all the way to the finish line.
"Every time something headed her past the block eyes she fought back and had a little bit more of a kick," he said.
"I'd love to take the block eyes off but I don't think she's quite ready to handle it yet as she's still getting a little bit fierce.
"Maybe in the next couple of weeks we might start changing a little bit of gear."
The win for his father David was the second leg of a running double after winning the previous for Terry Powter.
After a string of near misses, with five placings from his last nine starts, Micallef was pleased to see the five-year-old break through.
"Terry has always been a great supporter of mine so I can't thank him enough," he said.
"It's a pleasure to get a winner for him."
READ MORE
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.