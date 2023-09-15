The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Narrowest of margins helps Blake Micallef to double

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated September 15 2023 - 4:46pm, first published 4:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The margin of victory was far from worrying Blake Micallef after an early double at Riverina Paceway.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.