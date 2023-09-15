The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Riverina weather: Health warning issued as temperatures forecast to climb into mid 30s

Andrew Pearson
By Andrew Pearson
Updated September 15 2023 - 6:24pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga Beach is a popular spot as temperatures climb. File image
Wagga Beach is a popular spot as temperatures climb. File image

NSW Health has urged people to take precautions as early-season hot weather is forecast across much of the state this weekend and into next week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Pearson

Andrew Pearson

Editor

Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.