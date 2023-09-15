NSW Health has urged people to take precautions as early-season hot weather is forecast across much of the state this weekend and into next week.
The mercury is set to climb as high as 36 degrees in western parts of the Riverina by Monday, prompting a warning from health authorities about minimising heat exposure as maximum temperatures rise.
Hay is forecast to sweat through a 36-degree September day on Monday, after expected highs of 30 degrees on Saturday and 32 on Sunday. The town's September average maximum is 21.1 degrees.
Similar conditions are expected at Griffith and Narrandera, while Wagga can expect highs of 27 on Saturday and 26 on Sunday.
The mercury could hit 31 degrees in Wagga on both Monday and Tuesday, about 13 degrees above the city's long-term average maximum for this time of year.
Wagga's hottest September day on record was 32.9 degrees in 2017, while Hay's was 39.6 degrees in the same year.
NSW Health has encouraged people to take care of themselves and others who may be more vulnerable.
Executive director of health protection Jeremy McAnulty said simple precautions can reduce the risk of heat-related illness.
"It's important you do not allow yourself to become too hot or dehydrated by minimising physical activity outdoors during the day and staying well hydrated by drinking water. Don't wait until you're thirsty before drinking water," Dr McAnulty said.
"People over 65, people with chronic medical conditions and babies and young children are particularly sensitive to the heat. Stay in regular contact with elderly neighbours, friends and relatives who may need help."
Heat exposure can cause severe illness, hospital admission and even death.
Heat can also worsen the risk of underlying health conditions and cause a severe medical episode such as a heart attack or difficulty breathing.
Signs of heat-related illness include dizziness, tiredness, irritability, excessive thirst, fainting, headache, changes in skin colour, rapid pulse, shallow breathing, nausea, vomiting and confusion.
People showing signs of severe heat-related illness should cool down immediately by taking a cold shower or bath if possible, or by fully wetting the skin with water while lying in the shade, and seek urgent medical attention. In an emergency, call Triple Zero (000).
More information on how you can protect yourself from heat can be found online at www.health.nsw.gov.au/environment/beattheheat/
