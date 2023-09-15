More than 120 years after they were first deployed overseas, light horsemen from across the Riverina are set to be commemorated in Australia's home of the soldier.
On Saturday, the statue, which depicts a horse and two soldiers, will be officially unveiled during a special ceremony at the Victory Memorial Gardens in Wagga.
Light horse memorial Riverina and Southwest Slopes committee spokesperson Alan Lanyon said it's been years in the making and believes it will be a momentous occasion.
"In 2017, after taking part in the unveiling of the light horse statue in Hay, one of the members asked why Wagga, the home of the soldier, doesn't have a memorial to the light horsemen," Mr Lanyon said.
"Her uncle broke in and trained horses for the light horsemen."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Fast forward to 2023 and the project has come a long way.
Mr Lanyon said the sculpture, created by artist Brett 'Mon' Garling, depicts a horse and horseman helping a mate into the saddle.
"It goes hand in hand with the old saying: 'You never leave your mate behind'," he said.
Mr Lanyon said the project cost about $280,000, including $150,000 from the federal government's Saluting Their Service grant program and a further $50,000 from Wagga City Council.
"The local federal member Michael McCormack has been instrumental in the success of this project," he said.
Mr Lanyon hopes the memorial will serve as a "permanent reminder" of their service throughout Australian history, including the Boer War and WWI.
He noted the key role light horsemen played in "charging the Beersheba wells" in 2017.
The unveiling of the memorial, which has been erected on the western side of the gardens, will officially take place at 11am. Members of the public have been encouraged to come along.
The parade will make its way from the RSL car park at 10.30am.
Looking to the future, Mr Lanyon said work is soon to get under way on a second component to the memorial.
"The next part of our project is to construct and install an obelisk that will carry the name of all the names we can find of locals who served as light horsemen," he said.
Mr Lanyon said they were still working to track down names to put on the obelisk and called on anyone with family who served with the light horsemen in the region to come forward.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.