Wagga light horse memorial to be unveiled during ceremony in Victory Memorial Gardens

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated September 16 2023 - 9:36am, first published September 15 2023 - 7:00pm
The light horse memorial sculpture by artist Brett 'Mon' Garling will be unveiled at Wagga's Victory Memorial Gardens on Saturday morning. Picture by Ash Smith
More than 120 years after they were first deployed overseas, light horsemen from across the Riverina are set to be commemorated in Australia's home of the soldier.

