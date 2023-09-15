Griffith has received a major boost ahead of the Riverina League grand final with key defender Alec McCormick given the all-clear to play in Saturday's decider at Narrandera Sportsground.
McCormick injured his hamstring in the semi-final win against Turvey Park and had looked in doubt to get up in time for the clash against the Bulldogs.
However the experienced defender looks to have made enough of a recovery with Swans coach Greg Dreyer confirming McCormick will line up on Saturday.
"Yeah he did a fitness test last night," Dreyer said.
"He feels good and he'll be right to go."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
McCormick was one of four Queanbeyan recruits to join the Swans at the start of the season and has been a extremely valuable contributor each week for Griffith.
Dreyer was pleased to see he was going to be playing in the decider saying his leadership will be invaluable in such an important game.
"Obviously he's a very good player," he said.
"But he brings a bit more to us than just that.
"He's a very good leader and he's a good communicator on the ground and he directs the boys around.
"To have that out there, that experience it's pretty valuable as well."
The Swans will enter the clash the fresher of the two sides and Dreyer said the group was more than ready to get stuck into it on Saturday.
"They are ready to go alright," he said.
"I had to try and stop them from wrestling each other before training they were that excited.
"So they are all fit and refreshed and very keen."
The senior football team isn't the only Griffith side that is competing at Narrandera Sportsground on Saturday with the A, B and C grade netball outfits also playing in their respective grand finals.
Dreyer confirmed there was a fair bit of excitement around the club leading into the weekend and he said there's been a good feeling at training throughout the week.
"Yeah there is," he said.
"A Grade netball is also playing in the grand final as well as B and C grade.
"We've got a few teams involved so there's still plenty of people at training and people are interested, being a one town team has it's benefits in that regard."
The Bulldogs and Swans have played against each other three times so far this season with Griffith holding the advantage 2-1 heading into the grand final.
Dreyer was predicting a very close final battle and believed that utilising your momentum would be key to securing victory.
"We are fairly similar in our approach to the game," he said.
"I think it'll be a quick game and I think it's going to be pretty high quality.
"The three games we've had this year have all been close games and good contests so I think it'll be the same.
"I guess whoever handles and gets the best out of their momentum, because I think it will swing obviously.
"Then to hit the scoreboard to state the obvious will be pretty important."
A fair amount of work from a large group of people has gone into this campaign from the Swans and Dreyer was hopeful his side could put up a good showing as a reward to those who have contributed to their on-field success this season.
"From a clubs point of view I've got a lot of people to thank behind the scenes that do a lot of work with the juniors and the committee," he said.
"We've got a lot of helpers and everyone is working hard behind the scenes and this is a little bit of reward just to be able to make a grand final.
"We really hope we can put on a good showing and go from there."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.