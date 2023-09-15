The Daily Advertiser
Griffith's Alec McCormick has been given the all-clear to play in Saturday's decider at Narrandera Sportsground

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
September 15 2023 - 4:20pm
Griffith's Alec McCormick has been given the all clear to play in Saturday's grand final at Narrandera Sportsground. Picture by Liam Warren
Griffith's Alec McCormick has been given the all clear to play in Saturday's grand final at Narrandera Sportsground. Picture by Liam Warren

Griffith has received a major boost ahead of the Riverina League grand final with key defender Alec McCormick given the all-clear to play in Saturday's decider at Narrandera Sportsground.

