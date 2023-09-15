Wagga groups have welcomed the state government's announcement it will allocate a further $390 million to fund pothole repairs in next week's budget amid calls that more dollars are needed.
The state government confirmed the election commitment - which is set to provide a much-needed funding boost to 95 regional councils, including Wagga - on Friday.
The funding, to come out of the Regional Emergency Road Repair Fund, will be allocated according to the total length of roads each council maintains. It will expand the fund to a total of $670 million.
With a total road network stretching some 2307 kilometres, Wagga sits in the top 17 per cent of councils with the most roads to maintain, meaning it can expect to secure a sizeable portion of the money.
Wagga mayor Dallas Tout welcomed the announcement.
"It's welcome news to see the government following through on their election commitment with new funds in the [upcoming] budget," Cr Tout said.
As of November 2022, the council's road repair backlog for sealed and unsealed assets was estimated to be $92 million - almost 25 per cent of the pothole funds announced.
The mayor said the council was currently re-evaluating the roads and expects to take a "more accurate backlog figure" to put to the state government in an effort to get more roads fixed.
The council's director of infrastructure services, Warren Faulkner, also welcomed the news and said it would help "prioritise regional road repair".
"We will put this funding towards the upgrade and repair of roads across the LGA," Mr Faulkner said.
The director said the council allowed for the funding as part of this financial year's budget and has allocated it towards projects such as Copland Street, Kooringal Road between Marshalls Creek Bridge and the Sturt Highway.
It will also help fund more intersection works, such as the Travers/Trail intersection and the Glenfield Road/Fernleigh Road roundabout.
However, Mr Faulkner said the amount would not be sufficient enough to clear the backlog.
"While council appreciates funding assistance from the state and federal governments for the repair of roads, more funding would be required to cover the backlog of works required to repair, renew and rehabilitate all roads that have exceeded their useful life and subsequently are in poor condition," he said.
Wagga Ratepayers Association president Chris Roche also welcomed the news but said it was imperative the government followed through on other election promises to fund Wagga road repairs in next week's budget.
These include $5.7 million to repair Wagga roads and $100,000 to start repairs on the partially collapsed Edmonson Street bridge.
"If these funds are not coming in next week's budget, the government has lied to the people of Wagga," Mr Roche said.
He said there had been a lot of talk but now it was time to act.
"The cash has to start flowing straight away to the Wagga council to get these repairs done," he said.
Across the state, the NRMA estimated that the backlog for councils prior to the heavy rains would cost $1.9 billion to clear.
The NSW government will also create a $334 million Regional Roads Fund for new roads and roundabouts, replace or repair bridges and address black spots in rural and regional areas.
