Experienced umpire Tim Beard will officiate his 15th Riverina League grand final on Saturday.
Beard will be joined by Ryan Dedini who will officiate his fourth RFL grand final while Symon Tardew has also been given the nod for the first grade clash between Griffith and Turvey Park at Narrandera Sportsground.
Dedini (300 games) and Beard (550) both notched up impressive milestones during the season and are regarded as two of most experienced and respected umpires in the Riverina.
Nathan Brookes has been selected as the emergency umpire while Rick Firman and Brett Koschel have been named as the goal umpires.
Boston Macri, Aiden Koschel, Harrison Sowter and Adrian Weir are the selected boundary umpires.
Craig Fletcher, Sarah-Jane Jameson and Michael Jones have gotten the nod for the reserve grade grand final between Coolamon and the Bulldogs with Brian Robinson named as the emergency umpire.
Gavin Hofert, Shannon Waterman and Kieran Collins will officiate the under 17.5's decider between Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes and the Bulldogs with Joel Fairman selected as the emergency umpire.
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.