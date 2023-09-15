Ben Whitby will join an exclusive group when he referees the Group Nine grand final on Sunday.
Whitby will become just the fourth person in the last 27 years to blow the whistle in a grand final.
Scott Muir has refereed the last five deciders with Muir's appearance in the 2012 grand final was the only time Bernie Nix wasn't the man in charge over a 16-year period.
Current referees boss Tony Fletcher officiated four straight grand finals before Nix.
Whitby is proud to achieve his refereeing goal and join such elite company.
"I didn't realise it," Whitby said.
"For me it's something I've been working towards for six years now and whilst it's obviously recognition for the work this year and what I've done this year for me it is a culmination of the six years.
"It's a pretty proud moment to be part of that club.
'"I think it shows how good some of the guys are, the standard we've got and the expectations we have for the people who do it.
"To be in that company is pretty humbling."
Whitby isn't a stranger to Group Nine grand final day having been the touch judge for 10 first grand finals.
He has also refereed one reserve grade grand final and a Sullivan Cup.
After going through the milestone mark of 350 games this season, Whitby had his eyes on snaring the big job on grand final day.
However he doesn't want to treat it very differently.
"One thing I've learnt, especially this year with the way the competition has gone, is I don't try to predict anything that is going to happen," he said.
"I just go out there and worry about what is in front of me rather than preempt anything.
"My approach will be the same and for us in a way our pressure is off.
"Our grand final is the last three or four weeks competing against each other.
"In that respect the pressure internally is off now. Now it's just my normal expectations of another game.
"No doubt I will have some nerves on the day, as I do with any sort of bigger day, but I'll just be out there worrying about what happens on the field and will react to it from there."
However he's thrilled to have stuck it out as a referee after almost giving the game away last year.
The 34-year-old credits refereeing for getting him through some tough times.
"Footy in the end really helped me with the mental health issues I was having at the start of the year," Whitby said.
"The footy community and my referee family got me back into the game and back into life really.
"It's definitely all worth it in the end."
