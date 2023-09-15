The Daily Advertisersport
Home/Sport/Group 9

Ben Whitby to join exclusive by group refereeing Group Nine grand final

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated September 15 2023 - 2:03pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Whitby will become the just the fourth man to referee a Group Nine grand final in 27 years at Equex Centre on Sunday. Picture by Madeline Begley
Ben Whitby will become the just the fourth man to referee a Group Nine grand final in 27 years at Equex Centre on Sunday. Picture by Madeline Begley

Ben Whitby will join an exclusive group when he referees the Group Nine grand final on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.