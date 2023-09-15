Kangaroos couple looks to share in grand final glory

Kangaroos couple Charlie Barton and Naomi Reid tasted mixed results the last time they both played in grand finals.
Barton was part of Gundagai's success in 2020 just hours after Reid lost the leaguetag grand final with Kangaroos.
However they hope history is on their side at Equex Centre on Sunday.
It's been eight years since one club has qualified both their first grade and leaguetag teams on grand final day.
Gundagai were able to win both grand finals, as well as the reserve grade premiership, in 2015.
Reid hopes it's a good omen for both of their fortunes.
"It's pretty exciting to be both playing," Reid said.
"I might have lacked a bit of faith in first grade during the season with all their injuries but I think we knew we could do it.
"It hasn't come easy, we had our injuries throughout, but hopefully it is a good omen to get both wins."
The pair have been together for the past three years but wasn't until Barton made the move to Kangaroos last year they were part of the same club.
It was part of the reason the Gundagai junior made the switch when James Smart took over the coaching role.
"When Smarty came over I just followed him across but it's a little part of the reason," Barton said.
"Going to the same footy instead of different places was a bit easier."
Barton was unsure he would even play again this season after fracturing his back taking on his old club.
However he's pleased with how he recovered to make his return on the eve of the finals series.
Now he's looking to get the better of Tumut in another grand final.
"I didn't think I would get here and it's good just to be back playing footy," Barton said.
"I didn't think it would go as good as it did but once they had a look at it it wasn't as bad as initially thought.
"It's healed pretty well after some time off and now I'm back."
Reid played her 100th game for Kangaroos this season.
She's hoping to be part of a drought-breaking premiership after falling short in their first grand final appearance since winning the inaugural title in 2008.
"Last time as we lost it gives you a bit more fire to get out there and try to win and put everything into the game," Reid said.
"In saying that it's a completely different team and now we've got a lot of juniors coming through who are really talented and have had to fill some really big players with some of our main players injured, like Shanae (Pope) earlier in the season.
"I think it's good giving them the experience as well."
Standing in their way is a Temora outfit looking to defend their leaguetag crown.
Both sides have only lost once this season, to each, but Kangaroos are looking to hit back after their unbeaten season came to a halt in the major semi-final.
