A woman will face court on multiple drug-related charges after a police raid uncovered a collection of illegal substances at a home in Young.
Officers from The Hume Police District searched the home, on Lansdowne Street, about 10.30am on Thursday as part of investigations into the alleged supply of prohibited drugs.
Police said investigators found methamphetamine, cannabis leaf, MDMA tablets and cannabis seeds at the home, as well as a pair of knuckle dusters and mobile phones.
.IN OTHER NEWS:
The items were seized and will undergo forensic examination.
A 26-year-old woman was arrested and subsequently charged with five counts of possessing a prohibited drug and one count each of supplying a prohibited drug and having a prohibited weapon.
The woman was refused bail and is due to appear in Wagga Local Court on Friday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.