Woman charged after drugs, weapon found during police raid on Young home

By Taylor Dodge
Updated September 15 2023 - 12:42pm, first published 12:30pm
A woman will appear before Gundagai Local Court after police found meth, knuckle dusters at a home in Young. File picture
A woman will face court on multiple drug-related charges after a police raid uncovered a collection of illegal substances at a home in Young.

