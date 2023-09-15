The sun is set to shine on what's gearing up to be a huge Aggies Race Day at the Murrumbidgee Turf Club this weekend.
Wagga is expected to reach a sunny top temperature of 26 degrees for the annual event on Saturday - a dramatic change from last year's overcast conditions.
Wagga Agriculture Club president Sam Nixon said he is hoping the nicer weather will see an even bigger crowd turn out for the mammoth race event, the second biggest in Wagga following Gold Cup.
"It's a lot nicer weather this year than in previous years so hopefully it will draw in a bigger crowd," Mr Nixon said.
"We have a sold out members section and over 2000 general admission tickets sold already so it should be a good day."
The annual event, put on by the Wagga Agriculture Club, raises funds on behalf of Peter Worsley - a former old boy who sustained spinal injuries in a rugby accident in 1989, which left him in a wheelchair.
Since then, the club has raised numerous funds for Mr Worsley and the wider WAC community.
Last year, the Ag Race Day committee raised more than $30,000.
The event is also a day for residents to put their best fashion foot forward, with an array of prizes to be given to the best dressed.
Wagga Agriculture Club race coordinator Olivia Rawson said there are four categories this year for the fashions.
"We have the best dressed couple, female, male and millinery," she said.
"We also have a lot of local sponsors who have contributed to some really cool prizes this year."
With spring time bringing in the vibrant colours, Miss Rawson is excited to see what outfits racegoers will be flaunting.
"There's so many new designs around and I think spring fashion is really cool and diverse," she said.
"I think we will see a lot of different outfits on the day so it will be interesting to see people's take on spring fashion."
The gates will open from 12pm on Saturday at the Murrumbidgee Turf Club.
Tickets to the event can be purchased online at trybooking.com/events/landing/1087740
