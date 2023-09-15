Ben Pembleton is looking to join father Mick as a Kangaroos premiership winner.
And his dad is more than happy to hand over the mantle as being part of the club's last premiership success.
Ben was seven when his father won the last of his four premierships with Kangaroos.
Mick was part of the three straight titles in 1999, 2000 and 2001 before playing his last game in the 2009 grand final win over Gundagai.
He is hoping to be able to pass the baton over at Equex Centre on Sunday.
"It's a bit overdue for 'Roos, they've had a few good years but this one might be the one," Mick Pembleton said.
Footy is naturally a big topic of discussion in the Pembleton household.
That's only increased after Ben made his first game debut in 2021 and has been able to cement himself in the team this year.
Mick is proud to see his son following his footsteps.
However Ben is hoping to make a little Kangaroos history of his own.
"I'm very excited to be a part of it as it's been a while," Ben said.
"I was seven and I don't remember much of it, I was probably playing footy off the side somewhere.
"It would be good as we haven't even been in a grand final since then, so it would be pretty special."
Both are hoping some correlations for the last Kangaroos premiership will work in their favour.
Gundagai went into the 2009 grand final as favourites, having beaten Kangaroos on their way to the grand final.
However the Wagga club turned things around in a big way to take a 42-4 victory.
"They have followed a similar path to us, we were beaten pretty well by Gundi go they went in first, we had to play the next week so they were favourites but we got them," Mick said.
"It can be done."
Especially with Kangaroos having an imposing grand final record, winning the title in the last seven times they've made it through to the decider.
Their last grand final loss was in 1981.
Both are hoping the streak extends against Tumut.
"They seem to have a good mix this year, a good coach, some good young fellas with some older players helping them out," Mick said.
