Riverina League grand final teams

Saturday 2:45pm at Narrandera Sportsground
GRIFFITH
B: S Foley, A McCormick, N Conlan
HB: T Moraschi, C Cunial, D Simpson
C: J Summers, J Rowston, M Rosengreen
HF: O Bartter, H Delves, K Spencer
F: J Girdler, J Toscan, P Payne
Foll: N Richards, R Pollock, A Page
Int: B Spencer, D Peruzzi, K Ruyg, B Morrissey
TURVEY PARK
B: J Ashcroft, T Doyle, B Lewington
HB: J Haggar, A Emery, J Margosis
C: L Mazzocchi, C Dooley, J Glanvill
HF: H Stapleton, R Weidemann, J Peters
F: B Wallett, B Ashcroft, H Smith
Foll: A Forato, L Fellows, E Weidemann
Int: L Leary, L McRae, M Ness, D Irvine
Saturday 12:00pm at Narrandera Sportsground
COOLAMON
B: M Robinson, J Bradley, L McLoughlin
HB: J Buttifant, J Fifield, Z Lewis
C: J Carroll, D Mullen, W Alchin
HF: H Wakefield, M Barnes, L Bell
F: C McCormack, C Neyland, A Carroll
Foll: W McGowan, R Mitchell, J Maddox
Int: Z Whittenbury, I Buchanan, L Owens, T Besgrove
Emg: J Allen, L Moore, J Morgan
TURVEY PARK
B: G Charleson, J Armstrong, K Smith
HB: J Cunningham, C Harmer, L Quilter
C: B Harmer, H Woods, D Smith
HF: S Jones, O Jenkins, J Cain
F: H Cook, J Smith, J Cole
Foll: H Voss, J Moroney, R Leary
Int: B Ochieng, J Brooks, H Hallcroft, M Ness, M Jenkins, D Woolfe
Saturday 9:30am at Narrandera Sportsground
MCUE
B: M Walker, H Roberts, C Manson
HB: G Ruwald, L Crittenden, S Pigram
C: M Beer, S Martens, C Doherty
HF: C Reynoldson, S Ngudu, H Angel
F: H Wheeler, H Brown, L Pulver
Foll: D Okerenyang, X Moller, J Warden
Int: F McIntyre, K Wood, C Hounsell, F Corbett, H Smith, O Gianniotis
TURVEY PARK
B: G Von Marburg, L Livio, J Wallett
HB: A Wolter, W Voss, H Higgins
C: B Toohey, H Curry, B Quilter
HF: A Jenkins, H Rynehart, T Wilson
F: H Isaac, N Wetherill, J O'Connor
Foll: A Weightman, C Stratton, J Butt
Int: W Scott, J Preston, S Stout, H Keough, P Bryant, J Stockton
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.