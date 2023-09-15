The head of a community-owned Riverina supermarket has stepped down after almost half a century at the business.
Ian Cooper, 66, retired from the role of secretary manager at the Junee District Co-Op IGA supermarket last week - 48 years after he began working there as a teenager.
After two-and-a-half years in that job, he progressed to office work, before shifting to the position of assistant manager in the early 1980s.
In January 1985, he rose to lead the company and remained in that role until his retirement last Friday.
Through the years, Mr Cooper said there have been a number of major changes in the business, with one of the biggest being when they made the switch to eftpos in 1985.
"Back in the old days everyone in Junee basically had an account, but it was sending the company broke," he said.
So the company wrote to all its account customers and notified them it was ending accounts after a certain date.
Mr Cooper said while the business processed less than $5000 per week through eftpos at first, it has now risen to $80,000.
Another big change was when the supermarket moved from its original premises in Lorne Street onto Broadway Street in 2006.
Mr Cooper said the change saw stock turnover double virtually overnight.
During his time at the company he also saw a stark rise in the cost of groceries with the cost of bread rising from about 25 cents in the 1970s to over $4.
One of the most rewarding parts of the job for Mr Cooper was playing a key role in getting many young people into the workforce.
"We've found all those kids have not had a problem getting a job in another retail outlet in Sydney, Melbourne or elsewhere, because of the experience we have given them at the Co-Op," he said.
Mr Cooper said many would start at the Co-Op, where they would gain valuable experience before moving on to other retail jobs.
Over the years, all of Mr Cooper's four children have worked for him too, although he was never involved in the selection process.
As he wraps up a lifelong career, he has passed the baton onto his colleague of 17 years Shane Willis, who now takes on the role of secretary manager.
"Without Shane's and Sharon Jeffery's help, the business wouldn't be where it is today," he said.
Mr Cooper also thanked his wife, Leonie, and his children for their support over the years.
"My children have been very helpful and supportive ... particularly in the old days, if a refrigerator broke down, they used to get out of bed at 2am and help me empty it out," he said.
"They have been very good to me."
Incoming Co-Op secretary manager Shane Willis paid tribute to his outgoing boss.
"On behalf of the board of directors, management and staff, I would like to congratulate Ian on his retirement," Mr Willis said.
"I wish him and his family an enjoyable next adventure in life."
