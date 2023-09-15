An early-morning truck crash has closed one of two southbound lanes on the Hume Highway near Tarcutta.
Emergency services were called to the highway, about 10 kilometres south of the Sturt Highway intersection, about 3.45am on Friday following reports a truck had crashed.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said paramedics assessed one person involved in the crash at the scene.
They were not injured.
According to the Live Traffic NSW Transport Management Centre one of two southbound lanes remain closed as crews work to remove the truck from the scene.
A heavy vehicle tow truck has also been called to the scene.
For traffic updates, visit livetraffic.com
