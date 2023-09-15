The Daily Advertiser
Emergency services respond to Hume Highway truck crash at Tarcutta

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated September 15 2023 - 10:14am, first published 10:00am
Emergency services were called to the Hume Highway at Tarcutta on Friday morning after a truck had crashed. Picture by Live Traffic NSW
An early-morning truck crash has closed one of two southbound lanes on the Hume Highway near Tarcutta.

