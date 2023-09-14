Brothers to face off in Wagga Hockey grand finals on Saturday

There will be two sets of brothers on the field during the Wagga Hockey Association division two men's grand final on Saturday, but they won't be wearing the same uniforms.
Brothers Cameron and Lachlan Chyb, and Gilbert and Hugh Murrell will play in the Lake Albert versus Cavaliers game facing their sibling for the ultimate bragging rights.
Gilbert and Cameron will play for Lake Albert, while Lachlan and Hugh will play for Cavaliers.
The Murrells, both 14, said bragging rights are on the line.
"It's more of a competition to play against your brother" Gilbert said.
"You're playing for bragging rights," Hugh agreed.
Growing up, the Chybs played a lot of hockey together and they're both hoping an inside scoop on the opposition will help them out on field.
"We're similar in some ways and different in a lot, it's kind of like playing against yourself," Cameron said.
Two years younger than his brother, Lachlan said growing up playing hockey at home with him, he feels like he has a good understanding of how he plays.
"Since I've been training with him for so long, I kind of know what he does, it's easier to pick him up and not let him pass," Lachlan said.
A well accomplished young player, Cameron said his younger brother has been holding some of his accomplishments above his head, so a premiership win over him would be nice.
"He's got some titles over me that he takes for granted, so it'd be nice to get one back," he said.
"I think our team is pretty evenly matched, we've got more experienced players but they have legs for days, so we're in for a good match."
Lachlan said getting Lake Albert to run their legs out in the first half will make for an easier win for Cavaliers, and Hugh agreed.
With temperatures predicted to be in the high 20s, and the boys playing at 12:30, it'll be hot out on the water-based field.
"It's not going to be good, we'll be having a lot of water," Hugh said.
"It's going to be one of those games where it's just as much about skill as it is your heart," Gilbert said.
With a win to Lake Albert and a draw this season, all four players could agree the premiership could be anyone's come Saturday.
