Lake Albert, CSU ready for biggest game of the year

By Tahlia Sinclair
September 15 2023 - 9:00am
CSU captain Nick Fahey and Lake Albert captain Adam Boyd ahead of the division one grand final on Saturday. Picture by Ash Smith
There'll be a new Wagga Hockey division one champion on Saturday as Lake Albert and CSU take the field in the men's grand final.

