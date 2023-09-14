Lake Albert, CSU ready for biggest game of the year

There'll be a new Wagga Hockey division one champion on Saturday as Lake Albert and CSU take the field in the men's grand final.
Captains Nick Fahey and Adam Boyd agreed their sides have been the standout this season, and are excited to play one another again in the big game.
After losing last year's grand final, Boyd is hoping for redemption, while in their first final since 2016, Fahey said a premiership has been a long time coming.
"I think we've been the top two teams all year, we're the only team to actually take a win off Lake Albert this year," Fahey said.
"We lost that first final, but plenty of positives came out of that, having the extra game to really fine tune things, so we're feeling good."
Boyd said he's excited to be playing CSU in the final, and is hoping their previous finals experience will work in their favour.
"We've maintained that consistency all year, we're the top two teams pretty well all year, it was pretty evident from the first couple games and it will be good to have a showdown, one last game of the year," Boyd said.
"We've got some older heads in the right places that'll help the young fellas in the team experience the day a bit better and help calm the nerves off.
"Every year we just go through our processes, and everything should never come into place."
Though having featured in fewer grand finals recently than their opponents, Fahey said he's not concerned heading into the game.
Having beaten them once before this year certainly helps.
"They're definitely not unbeatable, that's for sure," he said.
"There's no way we're going to go into this grand final thinking we can't beat them, you're going to lose right away if you do that."
Playing together this season in the inaugural Scorchers side, the captains said there's a good spread of talent across both their teams.
The pair said it'll be helpful, knowing a bit more about their opponents skill sets.
"I know a lot more about Adam's game, definitely, having played with him," Fahey said.
"I think we've got a good mix of Scorchers players and I think it's been good to play together, but also against each other for sure."
Boyd said while their experience together doesn't make them mind readers, it does help them better defend the opposition.
"You know what they can do, so you can defend them a different way, adjust," he said.
Expecting the game to go down to the last five minutes, the pair said they're expecting a highly entertaining game to wrap up the local season.
After the regular season was played on Wednesday evenings, the duo is excited to have what they hope will be a bigger crowd for Saturday's game.
