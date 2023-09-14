Royals, LAC United to battle out for premiership glory

They've gone through the year undefeated so far, but the job isn't over for Royals as they prepare to play Lake Albert Cavaliers United in Saturday's division one grand final.
Captains Jo Jolliffe and Jesse Thompson said they're looking forward to what they anticipate will be a close game.
Heading in as underdogs, Thompson said LAC United have nothing to lose as they prepare to take on the reigning premiers.
"We're the underdogs, so we don't really have anything to lose," Thompson said.
"Going into any grand final you get nervous, but it's exciting."
Despite their undefeated streak, Jolliffe said Royals won't go into the game expecting the win by any means.
With warm weather predicted, she's also apprehensive on how the side will hold up, admitting there might be a few more substitutions.
"It's probably a bit warmer than what we're used to, so we've got plenty of youth and enthusiasm , so we're hoping we can come away with the win," Jolliffe said.
"It is that tag of being undefeated, is always a bit of a hangover on you, anyone on their day could win, and finals are a different game."
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
With some of their players taking to the field earlier during the day for reserve grade grand finals, Jolliffe is grateful there's a few hours between games, so they'll get a rest from the heat and sun.
As the game nears closer the predicted temperature is dropping, and the duo are hoping for pleasant conditions for their 5pm game.
Three grand finals, and the association presentation, will be held before their game, and Thompson is confident they'll have a good crowd supporting them.
"Grand final day is usually a great atmosphere, everyone comes to watch, the boys come support the girls and vice versa," she said.
"We're pretty lucky with the clubs playing there should be plenty of support around," Jolliffe said.
A real hockey family, Jolliffe said she's mostly excited to take the field again with her two daughters and three nieces.
Experienced in high pressure games she said there's always a few nerves, but for the most part they've passed.
"We've got a bunch of great girls, we've got a whole mix of young and older ones, and that's always a good thing," she said.
"It should be a good game, it always is when we play them, everyone brings their A game and puts in the one per centers, and enjoys it, then I think it should be a good game."
Thompson agreed, saying the games the two clubs have played together this season have been strong.
"It'll be a really good game, it always is playing Royals," she said.
"Every single game through the year, and over the past few years, it's always good.
"It's always a friendly game as well, which makes it more enjoyable, but I think we're mainly excited to be back in the grand final again after having a year off."
LAC United play Royals in the Wagga Hockey division one women's grand final at Jubilee Park on Saturday evening.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.