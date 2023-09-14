The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Royals, LAC United to battle out for premiership glory

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
September 15 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LAC United captain Jesse Thompson and Royals Captain Jo Jolliffe ahead of their division one grand final on Saturday. Picture by Ash Smith
LAC United captain Jesse Thompson and Royals Captain Jo Jolliffe ahead of their division one grand final on Saturday. Picture by Ash Smith

They've gone through the year undefeated so far, but the job isn't over for Royals as they prepare to play Lake Albert Cavaliers United in Saturday's division one grand final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.