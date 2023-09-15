Some footballers can go through their whole career without playing in a senior grand final however for Griffith's Bailey Morrissey he will get the opportunity in just his 13th first grade game.
The 16-year-old made his senior debut at the start of June and now just three months later is preparing to play in what could be a drought-breaking premiership win for the Swans.
Morrissey said that he and the rest of the side were excited to be playing in Saturday's grand final against Turvey Park.
"Yeah I'm really looking forward to it as are all the other boys," Morrissey said.
"We're really excited."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
The young forward is only playing his third full season of Australian Rules Football however he already has quite the impressive resume which includes winning the 2022 leading goal kicking award in the under 17.5's competition.
Morrissey started this season in the underage competition kicking 20 goals in his first six games before being given the nod to make his senior debut against Collingullie-Glenfield Park.
It was an impressive senior debut for the teenager as he kicked two goals, but he admitted that he never thought he'd be playing in a first grade grade final just a few months later.
"Nah I didn't actually," he said.
"I was just happy that the coach gave me a run and I didn't expect that I'd stay in the team this long.
"It was a gift but I thought I'd take it."
Morrissey has shown flashes of brilliance since making his debut and was best on ground in just his fourth game against Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes kicking four goals in a match-winning performance.
The youngster feels that he's now secured his spot in the side and has gained more confidence with every game.
"I was a bit nervous in my first game," he said.
"But all that pressure sort of dropped off me as I started playing a bit more and the boys started realising that I'm not just a fill-in."
Before his switch across to Australian Rules, Morrissey was a talented soccer junior and he has brought some of his key attributes across to the Swans.
In particular his speed and agility has been on show in games so far this season and Morrissey said his introduction to the sport was far from anything special.
"One of my mates just asked me to play a game one day," he said.
"I just enjoyed it and then started playing AFL."
Although kicking an impressive 50 goals last season, Morrissey feels that he has taken his game to the next level this year.
"It's been a big improvement to last year," he said.
"I did pretty well last year, but just playing with older boys and against bit better competition I've seen my game improve heaps."
Morrissey has hit the scoreboard in both of the Swans' two finals so far and has added some x-factor to Griffith's forward line.
He agreed that the performances had given him some confidence but was also wary that there was potentially some added pressure ahead of the decider against the Bulldogs.
"Yeah it does give me a bit of confidence," he said.
"It also brings a bit of pressure too but it's good."
The Swans hold a 2-1 advantage following their three previous clashes against the Bulldogs this season and Morrissey believed they could also get the job done on Saturday in the decider.
"Yes I am confident that we can get it done if we can keep playing like we're playing," he said.
"I think it's just going to be who kicks the straightest and it's going to be a hot day so who's fitter on the day."
Finishing outside of finals last year, Morrissey agreed that it's been a stellar effort to qualify for the grand final and noted the Swans had potentially exceeded expectations this season.
"Yeah it is," he said.
"I don't think anyone really expected us to go this far this year, but we've put the work in in the pre-season and it's just paid off."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.