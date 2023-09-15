Young Turvey Park wingman Luke Mazzocchi says it would mean a lot if he were to win his first senior premiership on Saturday in what will be his father's final game as Bulldogs coach.
Michael Mazzocchi will coach the Bulldogs for the 52nd and final time on Saturday in the Riverina League grand final against Griffith and Luke said it would be unreal to finish the season with a premiership win.
"It would mean a lot," Luke said.
"But it probably means more with the Turvey supporters and seeing how they were after the prelim.
"It was awesome to see their passion."
Luke played the majority of his junior football with The Rock-Yerong Creek however also had stints playing with Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong, Osborne and Eastlakes-MCU before heading to the Bulldogs with his father for the 2021 season.
The young wingman says the Turvey faithful have been extremely welcoming since his arrival at the club and he'd love the opportunity to win a senior premiership to give back to them.
"They do everything for you," he said.
"It would mean everything to give back to them."
There was plenty of supporters in the Bulldogs' rooms following their thrilling two-point win in the preliminary final, however Luke said that the focus for the players soon shifted to the grand final against the Swans.
"It was a very good feeling and one of the better feelings you'd have," he said.
"But you've got to move on quickly and focus on this game as it won't mean much if we don't win this week so we need to win."
The Bulldogs went down to the Swans in their semi-final contest however were far from their best in that performance.
Luke was confident that they could get the job done against Griffith but said the Bulldogs would have to play at their best.
"Yeah I'm confident we'll get the job done but it'll be hard," he said.
"It'll be a hard game and Griffith are a really good team so we'll have to play at our best to win."
Both sides are evenly matched across the park and Luke feels that settling early will be very important on Saturday.
"Definitely in the first 10 minutes it'll be just hard and tough," he said.
"Obviously both teams are really outside and quick, so it'll be about seeing who can stop that run and then get their own ball on the outside and get that fast footy into the forward line."
This is Luke's third season of senior football and he feels that it's been his best yet at first grade level.
"It hasn't been too bad," he said.
"I've been more consistent this year than other years so it's been good to find that."
While Michael may be stepping down from his coaching post at the end of the year, Luke is planning on staying on at the Bulldogs in 2024.
For Michael, he said that winning a senior premiership alongside his son would be a great way to finish off his three-year tenure at the Bulldogs.
"To get the ultimate it's so hard to achieve," Michael said.
"To win a premiership on it's own without all the other factors would mean so much, especially all the time and effort that not only I put in but my family and everyone.
"Then to have a son who's playing it just adds that extra little bit and it could be a really special day and something that not many people get to share.
"All those things I don't really think about too much because will it happen or won't it happen, there's no use worrying about it.
"But if it was to happen that way and I was to share a premiership with a son, obviously I'm too old to be playing with him now but the next best thing is to be there on the sidelines and be a part of the team as coach would be a very special moment."
