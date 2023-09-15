The Daily Advertiser
Luke Mazzocchi says it would mean a lot if he were to win his first senior premiership on Saturday

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
September 15 2023 - 11:00am
Turvey Park coach Michael Mazzocchi and son Luke ahead of the Riverina League grand final on Saturday. Picture by Jimmy Meiklejohn
Young Turvey Park wingman Luke Mazzocchi says it would mean a lot if he were to win his first senior premiership on Saturday in what will be his father's final game as Bulldogs coach.

