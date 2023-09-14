MANGOPLAH-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes co-coach Nathon Irvin believes the Goannas will need to be at their best to achieve premiership glory on Saturday.
The Goannas will go head-to-head with Turvey Park for the under 17.5 Riverina League premiership at Narrandera Sportsground.
MCUE will be chasing their first under 17.5 success since 2015, while the Bulldogs are after their fourth in that time after a premiership three-peat from 2017-19.
The Goannas finished as minor premiers and progressed straight through to the decider with a 28-point victory over Wagga Tigers in the second semi-final.
But MCUE and Turvey Park are split with one win apiece this season and Irvin played down any suggestion that the Goannas were over the line.
"We will need to play very good footy to win it," Irvin said.
"With 17-year-old boys, you really don't know what you're going to get so you'd never say you were confident.
"Turvey are a good side. They've got some kids coming home from school that have been playing high level footy at school. They've got a really good side.
"Just because we finished top and went straight in, doesn't reflect where it's at because Turvey beat us last time we played them and they're a lot better side now."
MORE SPORT NEWS
MCUE boast a number of players with first grade experience. Lewis Pulver played 10 first grade games this season, while Jack Warden, Harrison Wheeler, Cody Reynoldson and Liam Crittenden got opportunities at senior level at various stages.
Irvin believes it will purely come down to the best team on the day.
"I don't think it's an advantage going straight in necessarily because you've only had one final in three weeks. Turvey have at least at had that experience," he said.
"It will be who plays well will win it.
"I would say they would be a bit quicker and a bit stronger. I think our guys use the ball really well. If they use the ball really well, or are allowed to use the ball really well, they can be quite damaging.
"There's some really good athletes there amongst them, there's some good players that's for sure so both sides have got some real good kids in there.
"In terms of an under 17s game, I think you'll see as good a game of footy at that age group as you'll see."
The majority of MCUE's group are under 16 kids so they will only lose two or three of this year's squad next season.
Irvin has been coaching that group for a while now, they won the under 15 premiership last year, and has been joined in the coaching ranks by MCUE first grader Doug Arthur this season.
"It's a good group of kids but good families too so I get good help and that's a massive thing, otherwise you wouldn't do it," Irvin said.
"Doug's been good. It's also been good because he's trained with us a lot and so have the first graders so even since they've been out, we've still had a handful of those blokes training with us every night, which has been a real asset.
"It's been a good year. We had a young squad so I wasn't really expecting anything. I came into the year thinking it will be good for my boys to get their arses kicked for a year. And they didn't. So good on them.
"The 17s comp, the top six were very even. It was a very good comp, which has been fantastic."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.